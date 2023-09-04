Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio spotted enjoying ice cream in stands as he watches Lionel Messi in action

Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio was recently spotted enjoying an ice cream in the stands as he watched Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in action. Inter Miami defeated LAFC 3-1 in their latest MLS showdown at the BMO Stadium in California on Sunday, September 3.

Since Messi has stepped foot in US Soccer, more often than not, celebrities have gathered to watch the Argentine legend in action. Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, LeBron James, DJ Khaled, and more have already attended Messi's games. DiCaprio has now added his name to the list of megastars attending to watch Messi live in action.

Watch Leonardo DiCaprio in the stands:

Expand Tweet

Inter Miami, meanwhile, entered the clash against LAFC on the back of a goalless stalemate in their previous game against Nashville. While Lionel Messi didn't get on the scoresheet in the away game on Sunday, Tata Martino's team managed to register a 3-1 win.

Facundo Farias, Jordi Alba, and Leonardo Campana all got on the scoresheet for the Miami-based club. They now have 25 points from as many games in the Easter Conference of the MLS.

Carlos Tevez doesn't think Lionel Messi will play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi reached the pinnacle of his already illustrious career when he helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The consensus notion is that he 'completed' football with the win.

While Messi is still playing amazingly well for Inter Miami, his former international teammate Carlos Tevez doesn't think that the little magician will play in the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the USA and Mexico. Tevez said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"I think not. Because of his age and because, as the World Cup arrives , he's going to realize that he's not the same. He is going to realize that, if he wants to be there, they are going to demand the same from him as when he was 20 years old. For these reasons, I believe that he is not going to appear."

Messi is in Argentina's squad for the upcoming 2024 Copa America qualifiers. Fans will keep an eye on how the team performs in those games.