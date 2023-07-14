Watch: Lionel Messi arrives at Inter Miami training center ahead of unveiling this weekend

Lionel Messi arrived at Inter Miami's training center ahead of his unveiling on July 16, 2023. Messi has completed a move to the MLS club as a free agent after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expired on June 30.

The Argentina captain will soon be unveiled as a player for the MLS club. Ahead of the ceremony, Messi was spotted training for his new club. A video of Messi reaching the club's training facilities in his car emerged on social media.

A new era BEGINS LEO MESSI HSS ARRIVED AT THE INTER MIAMI TRAINING CENTRE!A new era BEGINS

Fans mobbed the Argentina captain as they hoped to get an autograph of the Argentina captain. His arrival has created a massive buzz in US Soccer.

Lionel Messi will be joined by his former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami. Former Barcelona coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino was recently appointed as the club's new manager as well.

Fans will hope that the Argentine's arrival can bring a change to the club's fortune as Inter Miami are currently the 28th-placed team in a 29-team MLS.

A fan spoke about Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi might have chosen the perfect club in the MLS as his next move as Inter Miami boast a massive Argentina fan base. Hence, Messi's arrival is a huge deal for the supporters.

A fan pointed out last month how Lionel Messi's arrival at the club has caused a frenzy among them. He even said that the city of Miami has now been revolutionized. Speaking about the Argentina captain's decision to join Inter Miami, the fan told TyC Sport;

"Now, Miami is revolutionized. Messi is Messi wherever he goes. When he came here, he went to eat in Argentine places. He lends himself to people too. They're going to drive him crazy anywhere in the world, but he's going to be calmer."

He added:

"Messi comes with a coach and with at least four players. We are not doing well in the table. You get into the page and it's collapsed. A subscription to go to the gallery where I am is worth 100 dollars a month, but now he is going to go up."

"I am going to the pitch today to watch the NBA final and it is rumored that after the second quarter, they will put Messi's face on the screens to announce his arrival and the stadium will explode."

Lionel Messi is expected to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21 at the DRV PNK Stadium against Liga MX side Cruz Azul. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the 36-year-old performs for his new club.