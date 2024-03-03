WATCH: Lionel Messi bags brace to help Inter Miami seal 5-0 win over Orlando City

Lionel Messi bagged a brace as Inter Miami earned a resounding 5-0 win against Orlando City in the MLS on Saturday (March 2).

The Herons put on a solid display with Messi and Luis Suarez at the forefront of the win. The Uruguayan gave Inter Miami a two-goal lead inside 11 minutes.

Robert Taylor made it 3-0 in the 29th minute before Messi bagged a five-minute second-half brace to complete the rout. After opening his tally with a close-range goal in the 57th minute, Messi found the back of the net with a header five minutes later.

Check out Lionel Messi's brace against Orlando City:

Messi has now scored three goals in as many MLS games this season. His overall tally for Inter Miami is now 14 goals from 17 games across competitions.

Tata Martino's team sit atop the Eastern Conference with seven points from three games. They mext play Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on March 7.

Lionel Messi reacts to Inter Miami's win against Orlando City

Inter Miami are unbeaten in the new MLS season and are atop the Eastern Conference. Lionel Messi has been influential in his team's performances.

The win against Orlando City was a dominant performance from Martino's side. Messi said following the win (9via PSG Chief on X) that the team is 'growing' and 'enjoying':

“We are feeling good. We are enjoying. We are growing. Today was an important game to win to continue on that path of growth, and the truth is that this has to make us very strong for everything that is to come.”

Messi wasn't able to guide the Herons to the playoffs last season, finishing a lowly 14th in the Conference. The signs, though, are much more promising this season. That said, there's still a lot to be played during the campaign.

