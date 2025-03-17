WATCH: Lionel Messi chips the ball over Brad Guzan after beating defender to score brilliant goal for Inter Miami in win over Atlanta United

Lionel Messi scored a stunning goal in Inter Miami's 2-1 win over Atlanta United in the MLS on Sunday (March 16). The two teams locked horns at the Mercedez Benz Stadium, with the Herons out for revenge.

Atlanta had knocked the Florida-based club out of the MLS playoffs last season in the first round. On Sunday, the Five Stripes took an early lead, with Emmanuel Latte Lath scoring in the 11th minute.

Atlanta threatened to ruin Inter Miami's night but up stepped Messi to rescue his team. The diminutive magician won the ball back from Bartosz Slisz and then had Derrick Williams on the floor with a dummy.

Brad Guzan, who was the Herons' nemesis last season, rapidly closed down La Pulga. However, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner simply lifted the ball over him to score.

It was Lionel Messi's first goal in the regular league season from his second game. Meanwhile, Fafa Picault came off the bench to score the winner in the 89th minute, helping Inter Miami go to the top of the Eastern Conference League table. The Florida-based club have three wins and one draw from their four games in the league so far.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami this season?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has started the new season on fire, already registering four goals and two assists from five games. La Pulga, however, has missed two games due to muscle fatigue.

The Argentine icon was also an unused substitute in the 1-0 win over Charlotte in the previous game in the MLS (March 9). New Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano is managing his talisman and is eager not to burn him out.

The Herons have already played eight games this season, including two two-legged ties in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. La Pulga was outstanding for the Florida-based club last campaign, helping them finish at the top of the Eastern Conference table.

However, Lionel Messi also missed 19 games for club and country due to various injuries. The 37-year-old is in the twilight of his career but has shown no signs of slowing down.

He has already helped Inter Miami lift the first two trophies of their history, and will have his eyes on the MLS Cup this campaign. The Argentine maestro was named MLS MVP last season. La Pulga has entered the final year of his contract with the Herons and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

