Watch: Lionel Messi compares Earth to Ballon d'Or in a strong message as he joins COP28 team fighting to 'save the planet'

As Lionel Messi joins hands with the COP28 team to help in their fight to save the planet, the legendary player can be seen referencing his Ballon d'Or award in a video.

The Argentine icon is one of the most recognizable figures, not only in football but in a global sporting context. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the former Barcelona superstar was asked to call for immediate action to protect the Earth for the coming generations.

In a promotional video posted by COP28 for the latest United Nations Climate Change conference being held in the UAE, Messi can be seen holding a golden ball. He says in the clip (via Goal):

"What I have in my hands, it’s something very precious. It’s pure gold. There’s just one. With effort and a sense of community, we can take care of it. Join efforts for JOIN THE PLANET, so with this play, together we can change the planet."

The 36-year-old has added another triumph off the pitch to his incredible list of victories on it. Earlier this year, Messi pipped Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to the Ballon d'Or trophy, marking his eighth time winning the individual honor.

Inter Miami's sensation won the award after leading Argentina to World Cup success in Qatar last year, where he bagged seven goals and three assists. Messi was also awarded the Golden Ball for being the tournament's best player.

He's a serial winner, having laid his hands on the La Liga trophy ten times and the UEFA Champions League thrice, among other honors. The left-footed genius has scored a stunning 721 goals in his senior club career.

Barcelona wonder kid reveals Lionel Messi as his idol

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Barcelona wonder kid Lamine Yamal recently revealed that Lionel Messi was his inspiration growing up. At the age of just 16, Yamal has broken into the Spanish side's first team and already completed 20 appearances across competitions this season.

The right-sided winger has scored a goal and assisted three in the 2023/24 campaign. Revealing that Barcelona legend Messi was his idol growing up, Yamal said (via Barca Blaugranes):

"He (Lionel Messi) is my idol. He always has been, he continues to be now that I play for Barcelona. He inspired me. I have never had another idol. I once took a photo with him. I was unknown. Maybe one day I will be like him."

Messi joined Barcelona's youth set-up in 2000 and departed the club for Paris Saint-Germain following a 21-year-long stay. In that period, he scored 672 goals and assisted 303 from 778 appearances across all competitions for La Blaugrana.