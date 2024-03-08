WATCH: Lionel Messi escapes unhurt after horror moment which almost broke his leg 

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi escaped unhurt after facing a rash challenge during the CONCACAF Champions Cup first-leg clash against Nashville on Thursday, March 7.

With his team trailing 2-1, Messi went for the ball, only to face a rough challenge from Nashville defender Lukas MacNaughton. The coming together left the Argentina captain floored as he rolled around the floor in pain. Luckily for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, he escaped unharmed.

Lionel Messi, though, got on the scoresheet against Nashville. The home side took a 2-0 lead through a brace from Jacob Shaffelburg (4',46'). Messi reduced the deficit for his team with a spectacular goal from outside the box in the 52nd minute.

Luis Suarez made it 2-2 with an injury-time strike (90+5'). Tata Martino's team return to action on March 10 as they play Montreal in an MLS home clash. They play the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Nashville on March 13.

Tata Martino ensures that Lionel Messi is fine

While Inter Miami have built a respectable team with superstars like Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Luis Suarez in their ranks, Lionel Messi is undoubtedly the protagonist.

Hence, fans were worried about the Argentina captain, who is also set to play the Copa America in 2024, following his knock in the game against Nashville. Tata Martino, however, has provided a comforting update on Messi's fitness, telling the media (via Albiceleste Talk on X):

"Leo Messi finished the game well, he had fatigue in the previous games but everything is fine."

Messi is currently averaging a goal per game so far this season, netting four times in as many appearances. The 36-year-old also has one assist to his name. After guiding the Herons to the Leagues Cup last season, Inter Miami's first-ever trophy, he looks determined to help them lift more silverware this term.