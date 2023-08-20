Watch: Lionel Messi gets tossed up in the air by Inter Miami teammates after Leagues Cup win

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammates celebrated their Leagues Cup victory against Nashville on Saturday (August 19) by hoisting their captain up in the air.

The 36-year-old put in yet another stellar performance to help guide the Herons to the cup at Geodis Park. He opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a typically superb strike.

However, Nashville hit back in the 57th minute through Fafa Picault's close-range effort. The final then headed to a dramatic penalty shootout, which Gerardo Martino's side won.

Messi converted the opening penalty of the shootout, and it went all the way down to the two goalkeepers for Inter Miami and Nashville. The Herons' Drake Callender scored his spot-kick and then saved his counterpart Elliot Panicco's effort to help Miami clinch the trophy.

It has been a remarkable tournament for Lionel Messi who is just getting started in the MLS. He has now bagged 10 goals in just seven games while also providing an assist.

Messi has quickly built a strong rapport with his teammates, and they decided to celebrate their Legaues Cup triumph by launching the legendary forward up in the air.

You can watch the clip of Inter Miami players celebrating with their Argentine captain below:

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham embrace following Leagues Cup win

David Beckham's Inter Miami finally have silverware.

Lionel Messi was also seen celebrating with Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham following the side's famous win against Nashville. The Herons captain embraced Beckham, the England football legend, in a heartwarming moment, as seen below:

Beckham played a key role in enticing Messi a move to the DRV PNK Stadium. The duo have since regularly been spotted together as they look to steer Inter Miami into the MLS' top echelons.

The Argentine icon's arrival has coincided with a major transformation for Beckham's MLS club. They were in woeful form before his arrival but have now won every game he has played thus far.

Miami co-owner Beckham expressed his pride in managing to secure Messi's signature this summer. He told The Athletic just a month after a deal was finalized for the Barcelona icon:

"I never thought I would have the same feeling as an owner as I had when I was a player.

"When I got the phone call (to confirm Messi was joining), I had the feeling I had when I walked out at Old Trafford or Wembley. I was like, "We’ve just beaten all competition to sign the greatest player to ever play our game"."

The iconic duo will now celebrate the first of what could be many trophies while Lionel Messi is at the DRV PNK. The pair's partnership is one of the most admirable in football right now given their respective careers.