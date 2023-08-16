Watch: Lionel Messi glares at Philadelphia Union star who kicked out at 19-year-old teammate Noah Allen

Lionel Messi was livid with Philadelphia Union star Jose Andrez Martinez after the Venezuelan was involved in a heated challenge with Inter Miami youngster Noah Allen.

Inter won the clash 4-1 to reach the Leagues Cup final. Josef Martinez struck early to give Tata Martino's team the lead before Messi scored a long ranger to bag his team's second. Jordi Alba made it 3-0 right before half time, opening his account for the American club.

While Alejandro Bedoya pulled one back for Philadelphia, David Ruiz struck in the 84th minute to make it 4-1.

With the score 3-1 in the 80th minute, Allen, 19, went down following a challenge from Andrez Martinez. The latter then kicked the ball as Allen's body was over it.

That infuriated Messi, who went straight to defend his teammate. According to SPORTBible, he told Martinez:

"How are you going to kick him to the ground like that?"

Messi then went on an expletive-filled rant aimed at the Venezuelan footballer, which was caught on camera.

Lionel Messi has been in magnificent form for Inter Miami, bagging nine goals and an assist in six games. Messi is tied with Josef Martinez as the team's top scorer this year, despite playing 24 fewer games.

Jordi Alba spoke highly about Lionel Messi after Inter Miami win

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have reunited at Inter Miami. The former Barcelona left-back scored his first goal for the club in the clash against Philadelphia.

Alba raved about Messi after the game, as the Argentine was once again the star of the show. About the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, the Spanish left-back said (transcribed from a video of Inter Miami):

"Of course Leo makes the difference. There's no doubt about it. But we're also here to help him with everything we can. I think we have seen a team that know how to compete well."

Messi and Co. take on Nashville SC in the final of the Leagues Cup on Saturday (August 19) as the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner eye his first silverware for Inter Milan.