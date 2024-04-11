[Watch] Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on the receiving end of Cristiano Ronaldo chants as they get humbled by Monterrey in Champions Cup

Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami teammates were on the receiving end of the Cristiano Ronaldo chants during their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final second-leg clash against Monterrey on Wednesday, April 10. The Mexican outfit were completely dominant against Inter Miami, taking full advantage of the home conditions at the Estadio BBVA to win 3-1.

Inter Miami contrived to lose the first leg 2-1 at home, and the loss at the Chase Stadium put the MLS side under great pressure heading into the away leg of the tie in Mexico.

Having missed the first leg through injury, Lionel Messi was named in the starting XI for the return leg, playing alongside Luis Suarez in attack. The Argentine ace could do nothing for his side as the home side went ahead through Brandon Vazquez in the 31st minute, the only goal of the half.

As Messi left the pitch for the half-time break, he was greeted by chants of 'Cristiano, Cristiano' from the Monterrey fans, who sought to anger the Barcelona legend.

Expand Tweet

Messi ignored the chants and headed into the dressing room with his teammates. The second half saw more of the same, as Monterrey went on to win the game 3-1 and reach the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Lionel Messi fails to inspire Inter Miami in defeat to Monterrey

The return of Lionel Messi to action for Inter Miami did not serve as the catalyst they hoped it would. The Herons lost 3-1 to Monterrey, who completed a 5-2 aggregate win.

After Vazquez opened the scoring in the first half, German Berterame added a second goal for Monterrey in the 58th minute. The hosts were not done yet, as Jesus Gallardo added a third goal six minutes later.

Inter Miami received a red card in the dying moments as Jordi Alba was given his marching orders. The visitors did, however, manage to find a late consolation after Diego Gomez after he was found by Messi.

Poll : Can Lionel Messi lead Inter Miami to silverware this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion