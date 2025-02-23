WATCH: Lionel Messi involved in furious interaction with referee after Inter Miami were held by New York City FC in MLS season opener

Lionel Messi was involved in a furious altercation with referee Alexis Da Silva at the end of Inter Miami's 2-2 draw against New York City on Saturday, February 22. The Argentinean maestro was visibly unhappy with some of the decisions during the game.

The Herons took the lead in the fifth minute, after La Pulga set up Tomas Aviles. In the process, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner created history.

Lionel Messi became the fastest player to register 40 goal contributions in the history of the MLS. The Argentinean took just 26 games to reach the mark, registering 21 goals and 19 assists.

However, Inter Miami were soon down to 10 men, after Da Silva sent off Aviles for a last-man challenge in the 23rd minute. New York City scored from the free kick through Mitja Ilenic to get back in the game.

Interestingly, the referee opted against sending off Strahinja Tanasijevic when he brought down Luis Suarez in first half injury time. The Serbian was already on a yellow card, but Da Silva only handed the Herons a free kick.

La Pulga was unimpressed by the decision and had an animated conversation with the referee. The away side went ahead in the 55th minute via Alonso Martinez's strike.

However, Lionel Messi dragged his team back late into the game, assisting Telasco Segovia's equalizer in the 10th minute of injury time. That helped Inter Miami secure a point, but La Pulga was furious with the referee and gave him a piece of his mind at full time.

The Argentinean approached Da SIlva after the game and refused to back down, ultimately picking up a yellow card for dissent. He was also seen engaging with an assistant before ultimately leaving the pitch.

Inter Miami won 22 of their 34 games in the league last season.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami to date?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has registered 35 goals and 20 assists from 41 games across competitions for Inter Miami to date. He is already the club's record goal scorer.

The 37-year-old has been a godsend for the Herons, arriving in the summer of 2023 to transform their fortunes. He won them the Leagues Cup in his debut season, the first trophy in the club's history.

The Argentinean also played a starring role in their Supporters' Shield winning run last campaign. Messi remains indispensable for the Florida-based club, although his contract expires at the end of this year.

