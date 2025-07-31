WATCH: Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez roll back years with link-up as Inter Miami score 90th-minute winner in Leagues Cup opener

Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez evoked memories of their Barcelona days when they combined for Marcelp Weigandt's dramatic 90th-minute winner for Inter Miami in their Leagues Cup opener on Wednesday (July 30) against Atlas.Following a goalless first period at the Chase Stadium, the Herons broke the deadlock through Telasco Segovia three minutes before the hour mark. Rivaldo Lozano responded for the visitors 10 minutes from time, but that wouldn't be the final goal of the game.Deep into stoppage time, Alba fed Messi, who teed up Suarez inside the box. The Uruguayan squared the ball to Weigandt as Javier Mascherano's side took all three points.Here's the video of Miami's winner, involving Alba, Messi and Suarez in the build-up to Weigandt's strike in the sixth minute of stoppage time:Messi, Alba and Suarez played together at Barca between 2014 and 2020 when the Uruguayan left to join domestic rivals Atletico Madrid. Messi would leave the Camp Nou a year later, joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.He arrived at the Herons in the summer of 2023 and was followed by his former Barca mates Sergio Busquets, Alba and Suarez. Together, they won the club's maiden Supporters' Shield title but fell short in the postseason.This season, Inter Miami are fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference, eight points behind leaders Philadelphia but with three games in hand. Mascherano's side also reached the knockouts in their maiden FIFA Club World Cup appearance, falling 4-0 to PSG in the Round of 16.How did Inter Miami's Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez fare together at Barcelona?Former Barcelona stars Messi, Alba and SuarezLionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez achieved great success together at Barcelona. Messi stayed the longest at the club, from 2004 to 2021, while Suarez stayed from 2014 to 2020. Alba played there from 2012 to 2023.Together, the current Inter Miami trio helped the Blaugrana win the 2014-15 continental treble, the club's second, with the first coming six years earlier. They also won four La Liga and as many Copa del Rey titles, among other domestic and continental honours. In the treble-winning campaign, Suarez scored 25 times and laid out 23 assists in 43 games. Lionel Messi bagged an impressive haul of 58 strikes and 31 assists in 57 outings, while Alba chipped in with two goals and seven assists in 44 games across competitions.