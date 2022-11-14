WATCH: Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Son Heung-min star in latest Adidas advertisement ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina attacker Lionel Messi, French striker Karim Benzema and South Korean forward Son Heung-min all feature in Adidas' latest advertisement ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The excitement is building ahead of the FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

Some of football's top stars are set to clash in the illustrious international competition.

Adidas have released an advertisement titled 'Family Reunion', which boasts star names including Lionel Messi, Benzema, and Son.

Real Madrid frontman Benzema is seen sitting and eating cereal while rapper Stormzy claims:

"Karim eats goals for breakfast."

That much is true, the French forward has bagged six goals in 12 appearances across competitions this season.

Lionel Messi is then recorded playing foosball with Stomzy vowing:

"Leo... he's one of a kind."

Messi will play in his final FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar and heads to the competition in form.

The Argentine has struck 12 goals and contributed 14 assists in 19 appearances.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son stares out of a window before grinning at the camera with his pearly whites.

Stormzy said:

"With Sonny, everything's brighter."

Son's form for Spurs this season has brightened following a slow start.

The South Korean has notched five goals and two assists in 19 appearances.

Adidas' advertisement is an entertaining one that hypes up the journey to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and you can watch it below:

Lionel Messi claims the current Argentina team shares similarities to the 2014 FIFA World Cup side

Messi compares the two squads

Argentina suffered a demoralizing 1-0 defeat to Germany in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final.

Mario Gotze's strike in extra time broke both Lionel Messi's and Argentine hearts.

Despite this, La Albiceleste performed admirably throughout, beating the likes of the Netherlands, Belgium, and Switzerland en route to the final.

Messi won the Golden Ball for his exploits at the tournament, where he managed four goals and an assist in seven appearances.

The PSG attacker has claimed that Lionel Scaloni's side are similar to that of the 2014 World Cup runners up.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer On this day in 2014, Argentina vs. Germany in the final of the FIFA World Cup. On this day in 2014, Argentina vs. Germany in the final of the FIFA World Cup. https://t.co/00mMPS37cZ

He told Ole that he had an unforgettable experience at the 2014 tournament and that the group of players he was among were strong and united:

"At the 2014 World Cup, we performed very well. It was an unforgettable experience. I enjoyed it a lot and where it became clear to me more than ever that the main and most important thing is to be a strong and united group."

Lionel Messi then went on to compare the current Argentina squad with the 2014 one:

"That ultimately leads you to the important goal. Today I feel a lot of similarities between this group and the one from 2014."

