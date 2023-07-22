Watch: Lionel Messi and LeBron James embrace and exchange pleasantries in Inter Miami's game against Cruz Azul

Two of the greatest athletes in the modern era, Lionel Messi and LeBron James, met up during Inter Miami's clash against Cruz Azul and embraced each other on Friday, July 21.

Numerous stars gathered to watch Messi take the field for the MLS club for the first time in his career. Serena Williams and Kim Kardashian were among other celebrities present at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Messi didn't disappoint as he scored a free-kick winner in the 94th minute after coming on as a second-half substitute in the 54th minute of the match. Inter Miami were 1-0 up when Messi took the field.

The 36-year-old Argentine met up with one of the greatest basketball players of all time, NBA legend LeBron James, during the game, and the pair exchanged a heartwarming moment.

Lionel Messi's free-kick winner sent fans into a frenzy as the World Cup-winning captain curled home from outside the box with a trademark left-footed effort.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about Lionel Messi's Inter Miami move

Due to his immense accomplishments throughout his career, Lionel Messi commands respect from his fellow professionals. Players and coaches often share their appreciation for the icon, who is considered one of the greatest players of all time.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently hailed the Argentina captain for his contribution to the game and opined on the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's move to the MLS. Speaking about Messi, Arteta said (via HITC):

“We are living history, the way the league has developed in the last 20 years has been phenomenal. The decision they made to take this league much further by bringing in a top talent and the best player ever on this planet, it’s going to put this league in the spotlight."

He added:

"I think it was a clever move, and it’s something that’s not only really good for the league, but everybody is connected to it.”

Messi's presence could help the MLS elevate its popularity. With tournaments like the 2024 Copa America, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to take place in America, US soccer could reach a new-found height.