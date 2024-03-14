Watch: Lionel Messi notches up a goal and assist as Inter Miami cruise to 3-1 win against Nashville

Lionel Messi was at his sublime best for Inter Miami as they cruised to a 3-1 win over Nashville SC in their CONCACAF Champions Cup meeting. The Herons booked their place in the quarterfinals of the tournament with a convincing win in front of their fans on Wednesday (March 13).

Inter Miami needed to come from two goals down to secure a late draw in the first leg of their Champions Cup Round-of-16 tie. Messi was missing in action through injury as his side lost 3-2 to Montreal Impact in the MLS last time out ,but was available for the match against Nashville.

With the club needing a win, Gerardo Martino opted to start Messi and Luis Suarez up front, and the partnership yielded results. It took only eight minutes for the home side to open the scoring, with Suarez finishing off a delightful assist from his captain.

A quarter of an hour later, Messi made it four goals in as many games across competitions this season with another fine strike from the edge of the box. The 36-year-old put his side in a commanding position in the tie, as they led 4-2 on aggregate.

There was more action in the second half as a Suarez cross was guided into the top corner by the head of substitute Robert Taylor in the 63rd minute. The Finland international had replaced Messi in the 50th minute of the game.

Former Bournemouth striker Sam Surridge scored a late goal for Nashville, but it only served as a consolation for them. Inter Miami progressed to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup in their first-ever appearance in the competition.

Lionel Messi injured again as Inter Miami defeat Nashville

Lionel Messi has been a talismanic figure for Inter Miami since his arrival last summer, registering 15 goals and six assists in 18 career games for the club. The Argentine international has, however, battled with injuries in recent months.

Messi did not feature against Montreal in the MLS through injury, as he missed his first game of the season. His absence coincided with a first defeat for the Herons before he led the side to a win over Nashville.

Messi was taken off just five minutes into the second half as he complained of muscular discomfort. Manager Tata Martino revealed that while the substitution was precautionary, he expects the experienced forward to miss the next match against DC United on March 16 in Audi Field.

The manager said (via GOAL):

"He [Lionel Messi] is overloaded on the right posterior [leg]. We don't want to run a risk. We tried to see if he could go for a little longer, but it was bothering him ... I imagine that for Saturday's game (vs DC United) he is not going to be available."

Inter Miami will hope that Messi's absence is not an extended one due to his importance to the squad. The Argentina international may also be a doubt for Argentina's friendlies this month.