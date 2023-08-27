Watch: Lionel Messi plays stunning one-two with Inter Miami teammate before scoring late goal

Lionel Messi simply cannot stop scoring for Inter Miami. On Saturday (August 26) night, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner made a goalscoring Major League Soccer (MLS) debut, striking late in a 2-0 win at NY Red Bulls.

The strike featured a sensational give and go with his teammate Benjamin Cremaschi inside the Red Bulls box, before Messi converted from close range. That made it 2-0 on the night for the Herons, who had earlier opened the scoring through Diego Gomez in the 37th minute.

The win marked Messi and Co.'s first in the MLS in 12 games since beating New England 2-1 on May 14. The run saw the Herons lose seven straight games to drop to the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The win over New York lifts them off the foot of the table, two points above Toronto, who have played three games more.

Meanwhile, here's the video of Messi's 'Out.of.This.World' 1-2 with Cremaschi before scoring his first MLS goal:

Interestingly, Messi did not start the game, replacing Leonardo Campana in the 60th minute as part of a triple change, with his team leading 1-0. Thirty minutes later, the Argentine would ensure that his MLS debut would be one to savour.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami?

Messi is on fire in Miami.

Lionel Messi has made a surreal start to life at Inter Miami since arriving to the MLS side on a free transfer last month after a two-season stint with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The 36-year-old introduced himself to the Herons faithful with a sumptuous 94th-minute free-kick winner in their Leagues Cup group opener against Cruz Azul. He then made his first start for his new side, at home, against Atlanta, marking the occasion with a brace and an assist.

Lionel Messi continued his scoring ways in the next game with a brace against Orlando as Miami reached the Round of 16. Next, the Herons twice recovered from a two-goal deficit against FC Dallas, with Messi scoring twice, before triumphing in the ensuing penalty shootout, where the Argentine scored again.

In the quarterfinals, Messi was at it again, scoring in his team's win over Charlotte to romp into the last four. There, he scored in the away game at Philadelphia, as the Herons stormed into the final.

Continuing his golden run, Lionel Messi opened the scoring against Nashville in the final before the Herons won a marathon shootout 10-9, where the Argentine - you guessed it right - scored again.

It was Messi's 44th title for club and country, making him the most decorated player in the game's history, as the Herons celebrated their first title in their short five-year history. The Argentine ended their triumphant Leagues Cup campaign with 10 goals and an assist, scoring in all seven games.

His scoring run came to an end on his US Open Cup debut, but that didn't stop Miami's winning run. A pair of Messi assists made it 2-2 in regulation time against Cincinnati, before the Argentine scored again in the ensuing shootout as the Herons booked a final place in Houston.

Lionel Messi then made a goalscoring debut in the MLS with his late strike at NY Red Bulls. He now has 11 goals and three assists in nine games across competitions for Inter Miami.