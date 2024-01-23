WATCH: Lionel Messi produces incredible lobbed pass for Luis Suarez; Inter Miami striker fails to keep shot on target

Lionel Messi nearly rekindled his Barcelona magic with his new Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez with a sumptuous lobbed pass.
The moment materialised in the Herons' second pre-season friendly of the season, which they lost 1-0 at FC Dallas on Monday. Suarez, who arrived at the club in December on a free transfer from Gremio, started alongside his former Barca teammate Messi, but the Herons failed to score for the second straight pre-season game.
Days after a goalless draw at El Salvador in a hybrid friendly - their first game outside the US - Inter Miami came up second-best in Dallas, thanks to Jesus Ferrera's third-minute winner.
On the cusp of half-time - with Tata Martino's side chasing an equaliser - Messi lifted an imperious ball over the Dallas defence. Suarez, though, spurned the opportunity by firing wide. Here's the video:
There were to be no more goals in the game as the Herons slumped to their first defeat of the pre-season.
What's next for Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez's Inter Miami?
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez's team will next be in action against Saudi Premier League leaders Al-Hilal in Riyadh on Monday (January 29).
This will only be the Herons' second game outside American shores, having drawn their first in El Salvador last week. Al-Hilal are on song, riding an imperious 20-game win streak across competitions and not conceding in their last four.
Although the upcoming clash will be a friendly, Jorge Jesus' side are expected to provide a stern challenge to their MLS visitors. Al-Hilal are in a midseason break, and this will be their first friendly during this span.
The Herons will nex take on Al-Nassr on February 1 before they fly out to Hong Kong to continue their pre-season tour. They take on Hong Kong XI, an assortment of the region's best first-division stars, on February 4.
Three days later, Inter Miami take on Vissel Kobe in Tokyo before winding their pre-season at home to the Argentinian's boyhood club Newell's Old Boys on February 15.