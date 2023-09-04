Watch: Lionel Messi provides glorious assist for Inter Miami teammate Jordi Alba

Lionel Messi conjured another glorious assist for Inter Miami CF on Sunday (September 3) to put them on their way to another victory.

The Herons visited Los Angeles FC for a Major League Soccer (MLS) encounter, hoping to continue their unbeaten streak since Messi's arrival. Facundo Farias gave them a 14th-minute lead, which they held onto until half-time.

LAFC began growing into the game, though, and Miami needed an insurance goal. Just six minutes into the second half, Lionel Messi helped deliver the same.

A splendid pass from Sergio Busquets found La Pulga in acres of space. Even with five defenders in front of him, Messi thread the needle and somehow found the galloping Jordi Alba with a perfectly-weighted pass into the box. Alba collected the ball and finished past LAFC keeper John McCarthy to make it 2-0.

This was the 36th goal the duo combined for in 353 matches together for Barcelona and Inter Miami. Alba has assisted Messi on 25 occasions, while the latter has set up the former 11 times.

You can view the goal here:

Expand Tweet

It marked the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's fourth assist in 11 games for Inter Miami to go along with 11 goals. He previously set up both goals in Miami's U.S. Open Cup semifinal victory (3-3 after extra-time, 5-4 on penalties) against FC Cincinnati.

It was also Lionel Messi's first assist in the MLS in his third match. He notably scored on his league debut in a 2-0 win against New York Red Bulls before the team played out a 0-0 draw with Nashville SC.

Lionel Messi sets up two goals as Inter Miami beat LAFC 3-1

Lionel Messi had time to influence the game one more time for Inter Miami CF in the second half against Los Angeles FC after setting up Jordi Alba in the 51st minute.

With less than seven minutes to go in regulation, a defensive error allowed Messi to race through on goal. However, a couple of LAFC defenders covered the yards to slow him down close to the penalty area.

La Pulga composed himself before spotting an open Leanardo Campana on the left. He set him up and Campana obliged, scoring with a sweeping first-time finish with his left foot to make it 3-0. Ryan Hollingshead netted a late consolation for LAFC in the 90th minute.

Lionel Messi ended the match on Sunday with two shots on target, two successful dribbles, three fouls won and 85% passing accuracy. Though he missed a big chance, he made up for it by recording two assists.

Inter Miami have now climbed out of the bottom of the MLS' Eastern Conference standings, having spent plenty of time there since the start of the season. Toronto FC have taken their place and the Herons are now 14th out of 15 teams with 25 points from 25 matches.