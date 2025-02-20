WATCH: Lionel Messi pulls off incredible touch in freezing conditions to score winning goal for Inter Miami vs Sporting KC

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi showed his class with a brilliant goal during their 1-0 win over Sporting KC on Wednesday (February 19). The 37-year-old scored the only goal of the game to lead the Herons to an all-important first-leg victory away from home in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

With two goals and two assists to his name in pre-season, Messi appeared to be in good shape to begin the new season, his second full one with the Herons. His participation in the game at the Children's Mercy Park was in doubt due to the freezing conditions in Kansas City, but he played.

Lionel Messi pulled off a piece of genius, reminiscent of his younger days, to help his side break the deadlock in the 56th minute. The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man took a long ball from Sergio Busquets on his chest before turning away from his marker in a swift motion. He then slotted into the far corner with his right foot to open his account for 2025.

Lionel Messi made the difference for Inter Miami in Javier Mascherano's first official game in charge of the club. The forward played in arguably the coldest conditions of his career, with the temperature at around two degrees Fahrenheit ahead of kick-off.

Inter Miami managed just one attempt on target (Messi's goal) throughout the game against Sporting KC. They appeared to lack a cutting edge for most of the game, and Messi's moment of magic proved important.

Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to win over Sporting KC

Lionel Messi was in impressive form for Inter Miami as they picked up a narrow 1-0 win over fellow MLS side Sporting KC in their CONCACAF Champions Cup clash. The Herons won the game, which was pushed back by a day due to extreme weather conditions, as they put a foot in the Round of 16.

Messi was on the scoresheet for Javier Mascherano's side, scoring the only goal of the game in the 56th minute. The Argentina international created three chances for his teammates, more than any other player on the pitch, and completed the most dribbles (three) of any player on the pitch.

Lionel Messi's influence was limited in the final third, as he only touched the ball twice inside the Sporting KC penalty area. He got about very well, winning six of nine duels to put his side halfway through to a Round of 16 meeting with Jamaican outfit Cavalier FC.

