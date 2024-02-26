WATCH: Lionel Messi rolls back years with Jordi Alba through incredible link-up play to score 92nd min equaliser for Inter Miami against LA Galaxy

Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba rolled back the years as they linked up for Inter Miami's stoppage-time equaliser against La Galaxy on Sunday (February 25).

The Herons went behind to Dejan Joveljic's strike (75') but were given hope after LA Galaxy were reduced to 10 thanks to Marco Delgado's red card in the 88th minute. Just a few minutes later, Messi and Alba, who have played 357 matches together, including their time from Barcelona, managed to help Inter Miami secure a 1-1 draw.

After playing a one-two outside the area, both players would repeat the action once again within the box, which finished with Messi finding the net (92'). Although on the stretch, the Argentina captain found the roof of the net and snatched a point away from home.

The Florida-based outfit kickstarted their MLS campaign with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake on February 21 and remain unbeaten in their first two matches. The Herons will host Orlando City at the Chase Stadium for their upcoming league match on Saturday (March 2).

As of now, Inter Miami are the only team to have played two MLS matches in the Eastern Conference and are top of the standings.

Gerard Pique shares insight on Lionel Messi's impact in the United States

Ex-Barcelona defender Gerard Pique lavished praise on former Blaugrana teammate Lionel Messi and stressed the latter's impact in supporting football in America.

The 36-year-old attacker completed a move to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain ran out. Pique said about the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner in a recent interview (via Pink Villa):

"I see Leo happy, he fulfilled all his dreams when he started playing. The World Cup was the epitome of everything and I think that in Miami he is expanding soccer. With his image and the fact of playing in the MLS, he made the United States gain strength."

Messi won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022 before his Inter Miami move. During the tournament, he won the Golden Ball, scored seven goals and assisted three.

Pique and the Inter Miami sensation played 506 matches together across competitions for Barcelona, managing 17 joint goal contributions in the process.