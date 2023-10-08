Watch: Lionel Messi's bodyguard called into action as kid tries to embrace Inter Miami captain after FC Cincinnati loss

Lionel Messi faced his first defeat in Inter Miami colours as he returned to MLS action against FC Cincinnati on Saturday. There was also another first, as his new bodyguard made a first public intervention following the game.

Inter Miami saw their playoff dreams come to an end when they went down to an Alvaro Borreal goal at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Lionel Messi featured for 40 minutes, the most game time he has had since Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Ecuador on September 8, as he finally returned from injury.

Following the Herons' defeat, it was the 36-year-old's bodyguard who made headlines. Former MMA fighter Yassine Cheuko was employed by Inter Miami to serve as a bodyguard to their VVIP captain following his summer arrival.

Fans have caught glimpses of Cheuko following Lionel Messi around, but saw him in action for the first time on Saturday. The former MMA fighter showed great awareness to spot a kid who had found his way onto the pitch and was running toward Messi. He ran across and grabbed the kid before he could reach Messi, before eventually taking him to the superstar for a selfie and an autograph.

The kid would have had the best memories of his life, being able to take a picture with Messi and get his autograph on his shirt. The pitch invader would likely receive a strict punishment for his action, but won't feel too bothered about it.

Lionel Messi set for significant break with Inter Miami

Following the failure of Inter Miami to reach the playoffs this season, Lionel Messi will have a significant break to rest and recover fully. The Argentine great hardly had a summer break after leaving Paris Saint-Germain to join Inter Miami.

Messi joined the Herons alongside Sergio Busquets, with Jordi Alba joining them weeks later. Together, they inspired them to a first piece of silverware, the Leagues Cup, and almost led them to an improbable playoff place. Injuries to Messi and Alba derailed their playoff chances.

Inter Miami have two matches left this season, both against Charlotte FC later this month. After the second of those matches, they do not return to action until February 2024, when the MLS season commences.

Messi will have enough time to regain full fitness and attain peak condition ahead of the Copa America next June. The period of rest will afford him an opportunity to return to his best shape ahead of next season.