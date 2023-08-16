Watch: Lionel Messi’s incredible highlight reel as Argentine scores stunning goal to spearhead Inter Miami to Leagues Cup final

Lionel Messi's transition to Inter Miami in the MLS has been nothing short of sensational. After leaving Europe for the American shores, the 36-year-old Argentine star has made an immediate impact, scoring in all six of his games for his new team. This outstanding performance has propelled Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup final.

In the recent match against Philadelphia Union, Messi once again showcased his brilliance by scoring a remarkable long-range goal, marking the second-longest strike of his illustrious career.

Messi's journey in the Leagues Cup began with a sensational 94th-minute free-kick winner on his debut against Cruz Azul. He continued to shine by scoring a brace and providing an assist against Atlanta, leading his team to the knockout stage.

In subsequent matches, Messi's magic was evident as he netted another brace against Orlando, played a crucial role in a comeback against Dallas, and scored in the quarterfinal win over Charlotte.

The semifinal against Philadelphia Union was no different, as Messi's brilliant strike from distance helped Inter Miami secure a convincing 4-1 victory. With this win, Inter Miami earned a spot in the Leagues Cup final against Nashville, scheduled for August 19th.

Here's a video of the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's highlight reel in the 2023 Leagues Cup, as shared by the MLS:

How Lionel Messi's Inter Miami beat Philadelphia Union

Lionel Messi has been on a roll at Miami.

Despite being considered the underdogs against Philadelphia Union, Inter Miami dominated the match.

They opened the scoring within three minutes through Josef Martinez, and Messi's stunning long-range goal further extended their lead. Jordi Alba added a third goal just before half-time, and although Philadelphia managed to pull one back through Alejandro Bedoya, Inter Miami sealed the win with a late goal from David Ruiz.

Lionel Messi's arrival has certainly invigorated Inter Miami, and his exceptional performances have significantly contributed to the team's success in the Leagues Cup. As the team prepares to face Nashville in the final, Messi's impact on the MLS continues to captivate fans and soccer enthusiasts alike.