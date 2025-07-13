WATCH: Lionel Messi scores another brace as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC

Lionel Messi continued his rousing form, scoring both goals in Inter Miami's 2-1 MLS home win over Nashville on Saturday (July 12). The 38-year-old scored either side of the break as the Herons remain upwardly mobile in MLS.

Ad

Messi broke the deadlock in the 17th minute as Javier Mascherano's side led at the break. Hany Mukhtiar hauled Nashville back on level terms four minutes into the second half. Messi, though, struck again, bagging a 62nd-minute winner for Miami's 11th win in 19 MLS games this season.

Here's the video of the Argentine scoring a second-half winner, capitalising on a loose clearance from the Nashville goalkeeper to slot the ball into an open net.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was the Argentine's fourth straight MLS brace, having done so in the 4-2 home win over Montreal, 5-1 home victory over Columbus, 4-1 win at Montreal and 2-1 victory at New England. Messi also provided assists in the two wins over Montreal and the one over Columbus.

Expand Tweet

Ad

With his latest strike, Messi is up to 22 goals and seven assists in 27 games across competitions for the Herons this season.

That includes a league-leading 16 strikes and seven assists in 15 games in the league, where Miami are fifth in the Eastern Conference, five points behind leaders Philadelphia but have three games in hand.

How did Inter Miami's Lionel Messi fare at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?

Lionel Messi (right) of Inter Miami

Despite his impressive form in the league, Lionel Messi endured a rather quiet campaign in Inter Miami's first-ever appearance in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

Ad

The Herons exceeded expectations by emerging unscathed through the group stage, with Messi scoring in the 2-1 win over Primeira Liga giants FC Porto. However, the Argentine drew blanks against his former side Paris Saint-Germain, who romped to a 4-0 Round-of-16 win.

The Parisians would go on to beat record five-time champions Real Madrid by the same scoreline in the semi-final to book a final date with Premier League side Chelsea on Sunday (July 13).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 20 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More