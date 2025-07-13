WATCH: Lionel Messi scores another brace as Inter Miami beat Nashville SC

Lionel Messi continued his rousing form, scoring both goals in Inter Miami's 2-1 MLS home win over Nashville on Saturday (July 12). The 38-year-old scored either side of the break as the Herons remain upwardly mobile in MLS.
Messi broke the deadlock in the 17th minute as Javier Mascherano's side led at the break. Hany Mukhtiar hauled Nashville back on level terms four minutes into the second half. Messi, though, struck again, bagging a 62nd-minute winner for Miami's 11th win in 19 MLS games this season.
Here's the video of the Argentine scoring a second-half winner, capitalising on a loose clearance from the Nashville goalkeeper to slot the ball into an open net.
It was the Argentine's fourth straight MLS brace, having done so in the 4-2 home win over Montreal, 5-1 home victory over Columbus, 4-1 win at Montreal and 2-1 victory at New England. Messi also provided assists in the two wins over Montreal and the one over Columbus.
With his latest strike, Messi is up to 22 goals and seven assists in 27 games across competitions for the Herons this season.
That includes a league-leading 16 strikes and seven assists in 15 games in the league, where Miami are fifth in the Eastern Conference, five points behind leaders Philadelphia but have three games in hand.
How did Inter Miami's Lionel Messi fare at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup?
Despite his impressive form in the league, Lionel Messi endured a rather quiet campaign in Inter Miami's first-ever appearance in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.
The Herons exceeded expectations by emerging unscathed through the group stage, with Messi scoring in the 2-1 win over Primeira Liga giants FC Porto. However, the Argentine drew blanks against his former side Paris Saint-Germain, who romped to a 4-0 Round-of-16 win.
The Parisians would go on to beat record five-time champions Real Madrid by the same scoreline in the semi-final to book a final date with Premier League side Chelsea on Sunday (July 13).