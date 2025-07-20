WATCH:Lionel Messi scores another brace as Inter Miami thrash NYRB

Lionel Messi returned to goalscoring form with a well-taken brace for Inter Miami as they trounced New York Red Bulls 5-1 on their travels. The Herons returned to winning ways after suffering a 3-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati in their most recent MLS game.Messi scored five braces in as many games for Javier Mascherano's side, setting a new MLS record before his run was stopped by FC Cincinnati last week. The 38-year-old hardly got a sniff as his side was well-beaten but returned with a vengeance against the Red Bulls. With his side 3-1 up, the Argentine great took responsibility for the remainder of their goals, scoring twice in the second half. His efforts took his league tally to 18 goals in as many matches this season, a remarkable tally, even by his standards. Lionel Messi scored his first of the game in the 60th minute, latching onto a through ball from Sergio Busquets. He left Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel on his backside with a feint and put the ball into an unguarded net.Messi rounded off his scoring 15 minutes later with another fine effort after he received a first-time cross from Luis Suarez inside the box. He took the ball on his chest before firing past Coronel to seal the win for his side.Messi was named as Man of the Match after another masterful display for Inter Miami, helping them move within seven points of Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati. The Herons have played three games less than their rivals due to their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer.Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami to comeback win over NYRBLionel Messi was in fine form for Inter Miami as they came from behind to defeat MLS rivals New York Red Bulls. The Argentine great scored twice and provided an assist for the Herons as they won the game 5-1 away from home. Alexander Hack headed in the opener for the Red Bulls after just 15 minutes, putting his side ahead. Messi set up Jordi Alba with a defence-splitting pass to level matters in the 24th minute of the encounter. The Inter Miami captain was involved again three minutes later as his side went ahead, with another defence-splitting pass setting Alba free to assist Telasco Segovia.Segovia added his name to the scoresheet for a second time on the stroke of half-time, putting his side further ahead. Lionel Messi added his name to the scoresheet in the 60th minute before completing his brace in the 75th minute to round off the scoring.