WATCH: Lionel Messi scores brilliant goal from outside the box after pin-point pass from Sergio Busquets during Inter Miami's 2-1 win

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi scored a brace against the New England Revolution to help the Herons record a 2-1 win on Wednesday, July 9, at the Gillette Stadium.

The Argentine superstar broke the deadlock in the 27th minute following a loose header from Tanner Beason in New England's box. Messi capitalised on the error and found the back of the net with a volley to put his team ahead in the MLS clash.

In the 38th minute, Lionel Messi scored Inter Miami's second goal, courtesy of Sergio Busquets' assist. The Spanish midfielder provided a precise through-ball to the Argentine superstar, who netted the ball into the bottom left corner from just outside the box to double Miami's lead. Watch the goal here:

Spanish midfielder Carles Gil pulled one back for New England Revolution by scoring in the 80th minute with a strike from 20 yards out. Club captain Lionel Messi was named the Icon of the Match for his match-winning brace.

The former Barcelona star has scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 14 appearances for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) this season. Messi has scored at least one goal in the Herons' last five league games.

He's the second-highest goalscorer in the MLS this season, behind Nashville's Sam Surridge (16). With his brace against New England, Messi has also become the only player in MLS history to score multiple goals in four consecutive matches.

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano addresses Lionel Messi's heavy matchload

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has revealed that he planned to substitute Lionel Messi in the second half against the New England Revolution to give him rest. However, Mascherano had to change his plan after Carles Gil scored for the New England Revolution in the 80th minute.

After the hosts made the scoreline 2-1, the Argentine tactician decided not to substitute Lionel Messi and play him for the remainder of the game. He admitted in the post-match press conference (via GOAL):

"Our initial plan was to give him some rest tonight. But once New England scored, we felt the pressure and decided to keep him on. In the next few matches, we need to find the right moment to let him rest."

"We were clear that Leo would play, but we were hoping the game would give us a window to rest him. Once New England scored, we felt to was better to keep him on the pitch. Still, at some point, we need to give him a break," he added.

Messi has played the full 90 minutes for the Herons in their last nine consecutive league matches. He also started all four games at the FIFA Club World Cup, where he helped his team reach the round of 16. Messi was last rested during Inter Miami's clash against FC Dallas on April 29.

