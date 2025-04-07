WATCH: Lionel Messi scores brilliant volley to help Inter Miami find equaliser in 1-1 draw vs Toronto FC

Lionel Messi scored a fine volleyed effort for Inter Miami to help them salvage a point from their MLS meeting with Toronto FC. The Herons played out a 1-1 draw with their opponents, leaving them one point away from top spot in the East with a game in hand.
Messi was named in the starting XI for Javier Mascherano's side as they played host to a Toronto FC side that had picked up just two points from their first six MLS games. The 37-year-old captain helped his side extend their unbeaten record in the league to 17 games, a tally never before reached by the club. His goal on the cusp of half-time helped to rescue a point for the Herons at home.
Lionel Messi received a pass from Telasco Segovia in the fourth minute of the first half-added time, just inside the box. The former Barcelona man took a touch which sent the ball off the ground before arrowing a volley into the far corner with his left foot.
Messi has now scored three goals and provided two assists in four MLS appearances for Inter Miami this season after his goal against Toronto FC. The veteran forward has two more goals in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, as he continues to be a talisman for his side.
The Argentina international became the player with the most MLS goal contributions for the Herons with 44 goal contributions in 29 games. He beat the record of 43 goal contributions previously set by compatriot Gonzalo Higuain, doing so in 38 fewer games in comparison.
Lionel Messi helps Inter Miami secure draw against Toronto FC
Lionel Messi was on target for Inter Miami as they played out a 1-1 draw at home to Toronto FC, missing out on a chance to go top of the Eastern Conference. The Herons, however, extended their unbeaten run in regular-season MLS football to 17 games.
Inter Miami had goals from Telasco Segovia and Messi ruled out by the officials before Toronto FC took the lead in first-half added time. Lorenzo Insigne set up Federico Bernardeschi to calmly give his side the lead with half-time looming.
Segovia and Messi combined just minutes later, with the Argentine great volleying home from the edge of the box to level matters before the break. Neither side managed to score in the second period, and the points were shared at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.