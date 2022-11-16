Watch: Lionel Messi scores brilliant weak-foot goal in Argentina vs UAE friendly ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup  

Lionel Messi continued his fine form with Argentina and in the warm-up game for the 2022 FIFA World Cup against UAE, scored a brilliant goal.

Argentina squared off against UAE at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium today (November 16). It was their warm-up game before heading off to Qatar to prepare for the World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia next Tuesday (November 22).

The Argentina captain received a pass from Angel di Maria just outside the box and controlled it with his preferred left foot. He took the ball away from the defender to create some space for himself. With his very next touch, he guided the ball gracefully into the back of the net with his right foot.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer LIONEL MESSI GOAL FOR ARGENTINA!

After a slow start to the game, Argentina picked up the pace and took a four-goal lead by the half-time whistle. Messi headlined a strong squad fielded by coach Lionel Scaloni and it did not take him long to leave his mark.

The Paris Saint-Germain playmaker selflessly passed the ball to Julian Alvarez for the opening goal of the game in the 17th minute. La Albiceleste had tasted blood and were hungry for more. Di Maria bagged a quick-fire brace and then assisted his captain's goal.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has found the back of the net for the fourth game in a row for Argentina. Fans will be excited to see the left-footed maestro getting warmed up ahead of the main event.

Lionel Messi is the main man for Argentina at the FIFA World Cup with a star-studded support

Argentina are on a 35-game unbeaten run across all competitions and head into the competition as strong favorites. It is easy to see why Messi is the South American team's biggest strength. He has been in scintillating form this season and there's little doubt he will put in solid performances for the national team.

While the PSG man is the biggest asset for the reigning Copa America champions, this time, they are not completely reliant on him. He has some solid support in the final third with players like Di Maria, Paulo Dybala, Julian Alvarez, and Lautaro Martinez also out to prove a point.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will perhaps be the last time Messi will take part in the biggest footballing tournament in the world. Hence, he will certainly be looking to perform at the highest level in this last dance.

With a goal and an assist in the first 45 minutes against UAE in a friendly, he has sent a message to everyone.

