WATCH: Lionel Messi scores incredible early goal to give Inter Miami the lead in Leagues Cup fixture against Dallas

It took Lionel Messi only six minutes to strike in his Inter Miami away debut against FC Dallas, as the Argentina captain found the back of the net with a left-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Inter Miami have reached the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup and the clash against Dallas at the Toyota Stadium is the first time Messi has played in an away stadium for the Miami-based club. He scored a spectacular goal to give Tata Martino's team the lead. Messi has now bagged six goals and has provided one assist in four matches for the MLS club.

Watch Messi's strike:

Major League Soccer @MLS



After Video Review, his sixth goal in four matches stands! Another game. Another goal. Just Messi things.After Video Review, his sixth goal in four matches stands! pic.twitter.com/SZLTppHm9D

Unsurprisingly, Messi was set up by Jordi Alba for the trademark striker. The pair previously combined for Barcelona in a similar fashion for years. Now their partnership is on display for Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi scored a last-ditch free-kick in his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul to hand his team the win. Back-to-back braces against Atlanta United and Orlando City followed. Judging by his early goal against FC Dallas, it won't be surprising to see Messi bag more.

FC Dallas winger spoke about facing Inter Miami star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's move to the MLS has given many lesser-known players a chance to face the Argentina captain in an official game. Hence, some are often overjoyed to play against one of the greatest of all time.

FC Dallas winger Alan Velasco is among them. The 31-year-old is looking to soak in every bit of what is supposed to be one of the most remarkable moments of his career. Velasco said (via FC Dallas' website):

“It will be an unforgettable experience for me. It will be the first time I get to see him in person. I have seen him play from the stands but never on the field. I hope I can get to mark him at some point in the match.”

He added:

“He is gifted with every ability that players wish to have. Technical ability, speed, goals, assists and overall his mentality. He always wanted to be the best and he has always been the best.“

Velaco's team, though, have managed to take a 2-1 lead at halftime against Inter Miami through Facundo Quignon and Bernard Kamungo. Whether Lionel Messi turns out to be the savior yet again for Inter Miami, remains to be seen.