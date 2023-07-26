WATCH: Lionel Messi scores for Inter Miami on his first start for the club against Atlanta United

Lionel Messi once again showcased his undeniable brilliance, scoring two goals and registering an assist in his first start for Inter Miami against Atlanta United on Tuesday (July 25). Despite Atlanta's early attempts to stifle his impact, the Argentine superstar proved his worth with an outstanding display of skill and finesse.

As the game kicked off, Atlanta United threatened to take an early lead with a wayward cross that rattled the crossbar, causing a moment of panic for Inter Miami's defense. However, it was merely a precursor to the magic that was about to unfold, as Messi left the Atalanta defense in his wake to break the deadlock.

A swift counter-attack was orchestrated by the experienced midfielder Sergio Busquets, who expertly fed the ball to Messi as he surged up the field. With the goal in his sights, Messi showcased his trademark agility as he ran clear through on goal.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan bravely rushed out to challenge the Argentine maestro, but Messi slid his shot with precision towards the far post, only to be denied by the woodwork. But fate was on Messi's side as the ball rebounded right back to him, and with incredible composure, he calmly tapped it into the back of the net, opening the scoring for Inter Miami.

Check out Messi'a goal here:

Major League Soccer @MLS



Leo Messi scores his second for @InterMiamiCF in as many games! HE’S DONE IT AGAIN.Leo Messi scores his second for @InterMiamiCF in as many games! pic.twitter.com/e3RVVpWTlT

Lionel Messi scored another goal for Inter Miami before half-time

Atlanta United had undoubtedly done their homework, attempting to limit Lionel Messi's influence on the game during the opening eight minutes. However, the football genius could not be contained for long after his first goal. Just 22 minutes into the encounter, Messi struck again.

Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF



| 2-0

Taking control of the midfield, Lionel Messi orchestrated a masterful attack, capitalizing on acres of space ahead. He deftly played the ball out wide to Robert Taylor on the left wing, who returned the favor with a pinpoint cross. Josef Martinez cleverly let the ball run through to Messi, who wasted no time in slotting it home with the ease of a true football virtuoso, claiming his second goal of the night.

The combination of Messi's relentless drive and innate footballing instinct made him the focal point of Inter Miami's offense throughout the first half. Despite Atlanta's valiant efforts, they have struggled to contain the Argentine legend, who has scored both goals with his weaker foot.

The former Barcelona ace made matters worse for Atalanta in the second half, as he set up Taylor's second goal of the game, with Miami taking a 4-0 lead. Lionel Messi has now racked up three goals and an assist in just two Leagues Cup games.