WATCH: Lionel Messi scores on Inter Miami return to secure win over Cavalier in CONCACAF Champions Cup

Lionel Messi marked his return to action for Inter Miami with a goal as he helped them claim a 2-0 win over Jamaican outfit Cavalier SC. The Herons progress to the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup after a 4-0 aggregate win over the club from Jamaica.

As the game against Cavalier SC approached, the question on the lips of many was if Messi would feature for Inter Miami. The 37-year-old had sat out of each of his side's last three games as he was being managed to avoid a future injury. He was named on the bench for the game in Jamaica's national stadium, just as he was for the game against Charlotte FC.

Lionel Messi would come off the bench this time, doing so in the 53rd minute for former Barcelona star Luis Suarez. The former PSG man scored in stoppage time after latching onto a fine ball in behind from teenage substitute Santiago Morales and burying the ball beyond the onrushing goalkeeper.

Messi's goal, his first on Carribbean soil, drew loud cheers from the fans inside the National Stadium Independence Park in Kingston. The stadium was packed to the rafters as the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner made his first appearance on Jamaican soil.

Lionel Messi appeared to be carrying no obvious physical problems during his cameo against the Jamaican outfit. The superstar took his tally for the 2025 season to three goals and two assists in four appearances.

Lionel Messi nets as Inter Miami claim 5th successive win to reach CONCACAF Champions Cup last 8

Inter Miami eased into the last eight of the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup with a 2-0 win over Jamaican outfit Cavalier SC on Thursday, March 13. The Herons won the tie by a 4-0 aggregate scoreline, having already won the first leg 2-0 on home soil last week.

Javier Mascherano's side took the lead after 37 minutes when veteran striker Luis Suarez continued his sensational start to the season by finding the net from the spot. Fellow in-form forward Tadeo Allende had been brought down in the box by Christopher Ainsworth for the penalty.

Lionel Messi was introduced in place of Suarez after 53 minutes for his first appearance in four games, and he marked it with a goal. The 37-year-old darted in behind to meet a through ball from 18-year-old Santiago Morales before finding the bottom corner with a smart finish in stoppage time.

Inter Miami have now won five succession games, keeping a third consecutive clean sheet, as well. They will face fellow MLS side LAFC in the quarterfinals of this season's CONCACAF Champions Cup.

