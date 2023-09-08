Watch: Lionel Messi scores late winner for Argentina with stunning free-kick 

Lionel Messi delivered a magical moment with a stunning free-kick to hand world champions Argentina a 1-0 win over Ecuador in Buenos Aires. La Albiceleste got their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign off to the perfect start, thanks to their captain.

Argentina were crowned the champions of the world about nine months ago after winning one of the most thrilling World Cup finals ever. They began the cycle for qualification to the next edition of the Mundial billed for 2026 in the United States of America against Ecuador.

Lionel Messi was back, leading his team for the first time since moving to Inter Miami, where he has had a blistering start.

The 36-year-old started for La Albiceleste alongside Lautaro Martinez and Nico Gonzalez as manager Lionel Scaloni started with his in-form attackers.

Ecuador was gladiatorial in its defense as they got bodies between the Argentine players and their targets, denying them any clear-cut openings. Lautaro Martinez came closest as he hit the post with a smart effort in the final moments of the first half.

The second half was more of the same, and it took until the 69th minute for Messi to come alive in attack. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner weaved past a number of challenges in Ecuador's half before sending a tame shot into the gloves of Hernan Galindez.

Nine minutes later, however, the inevitable happened in Buenos Aires, sending the home fans into raptures. Lautaro Martinez was fouled in front of the Ecuador box, affording Lionel Messi a free-kick opportunity in Messi-territory. Like in his debut for Inter Miami, the 36-year-old buried his effort past the stranded Galindez to score in his eighth straight international game.

The goal also saw him equalize with Luis Suarez for most goals in CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying history with 29 goals.

Messi was taken off for Exequiel Palacios in the 89th minute, and his goal turned out to be the winner for La Albiceleste.

What's next for Lionel Messi and Argentina in this international window?

Argentina will continue its quest to reach the 2026 World Cup in the USA with a trip to La Paz to face Bolivia in the high-altitude city.

Reports emerged days ago that Lionel Messi would excuse himself from the squad ahead of the match in La Paz due to his problems with the altitude. La Albiceleste boss Lionel Scaloni has come out to refute such claims, saying that every player who is fit will be available for the game.

Messi will have the chance to break the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying scoring record on Tuesday, September 12, when Argentina faces Bolivia. The experienced forward has scored eight times against La Verde and will be hopeful of adding to his 104 goals for Argentina.