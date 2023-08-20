Watch: Lionel Messi scores outrageous long range goal to break deadlock for Inter Miami vs Nashville

Lionel Messi has once again turned up in a final and helped his side take the lead. The Inter Miami star scored in the 23rd minute against Nashville SC at the Geodis Park, in the Leagues Cup final on Saturday night.

Tata Martino's side were finding it hard to break down the Nashville defense today, but the Argentine managed to get to the edge of the box and score a stunner. He dribbled past two defenders with ease and curled the ball into the top-left corner past Elliot Panicco.

The Nashville goalkeeper could not get to the inch-perfect striker despite his best efforts to stop the shot. Watch the strike below:

The goal was Lionel Messi's 10th in his Inter Miami career so far and his 37th overall in a Cup final for club and country. It also saw him scoring in each of the seven games he has played for the MLS side.

Lionel Messi relishing the challenge with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has admitted that he is happy with his decision to join Inter Miami this summer. The Argentine added that he was enjoying the experience in the new country after two hard years in Paris while playing for PSG.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Leagues Cup final against Nashville SC, Messi said:

"Today, I can tell you that I am very happy with the decision we made. I'm happy enjoying this new stage, and I'm enjoying the experience of living here in this country."

Speaking about Inter Miami, the Argentine added that he was looking forward to helping the club win their first silverware. He remarked that the players knew it was a good opportunity from the beginning, saying:

"Being able to get our first title would be beautiful for everyone. Ever since the competition started, we knew that it would be starting from scratch because there's a new coach with the team, and like myself, other new players in the group. So, from the very beginning, we've done very well, thanks to the teammates already here. We knew, coming here, it was a chance to change things. This was a nice opportunity to start to change that."

Lionel Messi's goal was the only difference between Inter Miami and Nashville SC at halftime in the Leagues Cup final.