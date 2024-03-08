WATCH: Lionel Messi scores from outside the box in Inter Miami's draw against Nashville SC

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet for his side as they recovered from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 against Nashville SC. The Argentine forward scored his fourth goal in as many games for the Herons to help them avoid defeat away from home.

Messi scored a brace for the Herons in their most recent match before facing Nashville, a 5-0 thrashing of rivals Orlando City. The 36-year-old started in a front two with Luis Suarez in the game against Nashville at GEODIS Park, as Inter Miami made their CONCACAF Champions Cup debut.

Inter Miami faced the same side en route to a historic first-ever trophy in the Leagues Cup final in August 2023, with Lionel Messi getting on the scoresheet. The Inter Miami star managed to deliver a reminder of his quality to fans in the ground once more with another trademark finish from outside the box.

With his side 2-0 down in the 52nd minute, Messi received the ball from Luis Suarez outside the Nashville penalty area following some neat passing. He took a touch to set himself up before unleashing an effort that curled past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Watch the clip here:

Messi scored his 15th goal since joining Inter Miami and his fourth of the season for the club. The goal against Nashville was also the 825th of his illustrious career in just 1,051 professional appearances.

The Argentine forward was fortunate to finish the game unharmed after Canadian defender Lukas MacNaughton caught him on the shin shortly after his goal. Messi attempted to tackle the Nashville man as he attempted a clearance, only for the follow-through to land on the leg of the Argentine forward, who needed medical attention afterwards.

Lionel Messi keeps Inter Miami alive in CONCACAF Champions Cup

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami made their debut in the CONCACAF Champions Cup against Nashville SC, having both qualified via the Leagues Cup pathway. They defeated the same opponents on penalties to reach the competition, and were up against them in the Round of 16.

Nashville stunned their visitors twice, at the start of each half, through Canadian forward Jacob Shaffelburg, who scored each time. The Herons needed a second half comeback, and Lionel Messi put them up to it.

Inter Miami managed to squeeze home a late leveller to go with their dominant performance, as Luis Suarez headed home a 95th-minute equalizer following a Sergio Busquets cross. The Herons scored two away goals to gain an advantage heading into the second leg next week.