WATCH: Lionel Messi scores seconds after coming off the bench for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi marked his return to action with a goal for Inter Miami in their 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union in the MLS on Saturday (March 29). The 37-year-old came off the bench to score his side's second of the game in the second half of the encounter at home.

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano named Messi on the bench after the Argentina captain pulled out of his country's World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL games last week. The former Barcelona man had picked up a minor adductor injury, but returned to fitness in time to make the squad for the Philadelphia clash.

Lionel Messi stepped off the bench in the 55th minute, replacing Finland international Robert Taylor, who had opened the scoring (23'). Within two minutes, the iconic Argentina international added to his tally for the season with a fine finish from an acute angle.

Luis Suarez won the ball back deep inside his own half before driving forward and exchanging passes with fellow forward Fafà Picault. The 38-year-old Uruguayan then played a pass to Messi inside the box, who drilled an effort past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net with his right foot.

Messi completed the most dribbles (two) in the game and recorded two attempts on goal despite his introduction in the second period. He has now taken his tally in the MLS this season to two goals and two assists in only three appearances. He also scored for the Herons in his most recent appearance in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where they beat Cavalier SC 2-1 before the international break (March 13).

Lionel Messi fires Inter Miami to summit of Eastern Conference

Lionel Messi was on target as Inter Miami reached the summit of the Eastern Conference following their 2-1 win over Philadelphia Union at the Chase Stadium. The Argentine superstar took his tally for the campaign to four goals and two assists in five appearances.

Robert Taylor converted a pass from Benjamin Cremaschi to open the scoring for the Herons in the first half (23'), putting his side in control. Messi came off the bench for Taylor 10 minutes into the second period and scored a fine second in the 57th minute.

Philadelphia Union pulled one back with 10 minutes left in the game through Daniel Gazdag, but ultimately failed to take anything away from the game. Inter Miami held tightly to their lead to claim the win and leapfrog their opponents in the Eastern Conference standings, extending their unbeaten start to the season to nine games.

