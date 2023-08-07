WATCH: Lionel Messi scores sensational free-kick as Inter Miami score late equaliser against FC Dallas

Lionel Messi has been the star of the show yet again in what is turning out to be a sensational Leagues Cup game between FC Dallas and Inter Miami on Sunday (August 6). The Argentina captain netted a spectacular free-kick equaliser in the 85th minute to make it 4-4.

The Round of 16 clash at the Toyota Centre has exceeded all expectations. Messi opened the scoring in the sixth minute with a stunning left-footed strike from the edge of the area after being set up by his former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba.

Inter Miami, though, went on to concede three goals after that. Facundo Quignon, Bernard Kamungo and Alan Velasco all got on the scoresheet for Dallas. Alba set up Benjamin Cremaschi for Inter's second after some familiar mesmerising build-up play with Messi.

Velasco, though, orchestrated yet another Dallas attack that ended up in an own goal from Robert Taylor. As Inter looked down and out, they got a lifeline through a Marco Farfan own goal, who headed the ball into the back of his own net from a Messi free-kick.

Lionel Messi then curled the ball home as he hit a peach of a free kick that went up and over the wall before finding the back of the net. That made it 4-4 in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 showdown.

Watch Messi's free-kick beauty:

Eventually penalties beckoned, where Miami all five of their attempts to book their place in the last eight.

What Robert Taylor said about playing alongside Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Since making his Inter Miami debut, Lionel Messi has amassed seven goals and an assist in four games - all in the Leagues Cup.

Robert Taylor is one of Messi's teammates who has grabbed attention for bagging a brace during the 4-0 Round of 32 win against Orlando City. Taylor spoke about playing alongside Messi (via GOAL):

"Whenever he (Lionel Messi) has the ball, we try to make the right runs and create space. It's great to play with him. During my career, I've played with a lot of good players, but everyone knows that Messi is the best player of all time. It has never been so easy to play with anyone."

Messi and Co. next host the winner of Charlotte FC vs Houston Dynamo FC on Friday or Saturday, where the Argentine will hope to continue his blistering start to life in American football.