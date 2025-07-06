WATCH: Lionel Messi scores stunning brace as Inter Miami return to MLS action

Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet for Inter Miami with a well-taken double in their 4-1 win over CF Montreal in the MLS. The Herons returned to winning ways in the league, firmly putting the disappointment of the FIFA Club World Cup behind them.

Messi was in action for the Herons as they received a 4-0 humbling at the hands of Europe's finest side, PSG, in the Club World Cup round of 16. The 38-year-old played a vital role as his side bounced back, claiming a big win of their own against Montreal.

With the scores level at one apiece, Lionel Messi scored his first of the game after 40 minutes. The former Barcelona man received the ball out wide on the right after Luis Suarez headed a long ball into his path. He dribbled with the ball, cutting onto his favoured left foot and curling an effort that went in at the far post from inside the box.

Messi scored his side's fourth goal, as well, in the 62nd minute of the game to put it to bed. The veteran star rolled back the years for this one, receiving the ball just inside the Montreal half before embarking on a slaloming run. He kept the ball glued to his feet despite the attentions of four Montreal defenders before smashing a finish high into the net from inside the box.

Lionel Messi has scored a brace in each of his last three MLS appearances for Inter Miami, a remarkable return for a player of his age. He also scored once in four Club World Cup appearances for Javier Mascherano's side, further underlining his undeniable impact on the Herons.

Lionel Messi inspires Inter Miami to big away win

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi inspired his side to claim an impressive 4-1 win over Montreal in their MLS meeting on Saturday. The Herons picked up all three points on offer at the Stade Saputo in Quebec to move up to sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal needed just two minutes to open the scoring at home through Prince Osei Owusu, who took advantage of a Messi mistake inside his own half. The Argentine great, however, set up Tadeo Allende to score the equaliser shortly after the half-hour mark. Messi then scored a goal of his own in the 40th minute to put his side ahead for the first time.

Allende set up Telasco Segovia to score the Herons' third in the 60th minute before Messi added a second two minutes later to make it 4-1. The former Barcelona man had a goal ruled out for offside late in the game, denying him a hat-trick for Inter Miami.

