WATCH: Lionel Messi scores stunning freekick to help Inter Miami get draw at Philadelphia Union

Lionel Messi produced a work of magic on Saturday night (May 24), scoring an amazing free kick in the 87th minute for Inter Miami. He helped ignite the Herons' comeback, as they finished the game with a 3-3 draw against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park.

Trailing 3-1 late in the game, Messi's pinpoint effort from beyond the box found the upper corner of the net in the 87th minute. It reduced the deficit to one and set the Herons up for a remarkable finish to the game. Here is the free kick below:

The game started with Philadelphia dominating, as Quinn Sullivan presented them with an early lead with his goal in the 7th minute. Tai Baribo added to their lead on the eve of halftime (44'). Inter Miami responded in the second half with Tadeo Allende powering his header into the net in the 60th minute. Baribo, once again, scored in the 73rd minute to restore the Union's two-goal lead.

Lionel Messi's free kick was his first in the 2025 MLS season, and it sparked life into the Herons. His display did not end there, though. In stoppage time, he helped set up Telasco Segovia, who leveled the score in the 95th minute, securing their stunning comeback.

This outcome leaves Inter Miami sixth in the Eastern Conference table. However, the comeback has given them a morale booster going into their encounter with CF Montreal on May 28 at Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi could return to Camp Nou on loan spell: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly making moves to sign Lionel Messi on loan, in a bid to coax the Argentine legend back to Camp Nou for one final farewell. Club president Joan Laporta is leading the charge, with plans for the 37-year-old to return for a short time (via Football365).

The club would like Messi to say goodbye to fans who were deprived of the opportunity during his surprise departure in 2021. Messi is signed through to December 2025 with Inter Miami. Although there were plans to extend the deal, they were shelved over contract terms, but further negotiations are expected.

Meanwhile, Miami co-owner David Beckham will allegedly refuse a loan transfer for the time being, although sources indicate it is re-negotiable in 2026. Barcelona's offer is motivated by a wish to provide Messi with the befitting send-off at the recently refurbished Spotify Camp Nou. The club believe his return would make life giant media headlines and allow fans the closure they desire.

