  • home icon
  • Football
  • WATCH: Lionel Messi scores stunning freekick to help Inter Miami get draw at Philadelphia Union

WATCH: Lionel Messi scores stunning freekick to help Inter Miami get draw at Philadelphia Union

By Nnanna Mba
Modified May 25, 2025 05:36 GMT
SOCCER: MAY 24 MLS Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami CF - Source: Getty
SOCCER: MAY 24 MLS Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami CF - Source: Getty

Lionel Messi produced a work of magic on Saturday night (May 24), scoring an amazing free kick in the 87th minute for Inter Miami. He helped ignite the Herons' comeback, as they finished the game with a 3-3 draw against Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park.

Ad

Trailing 3-1 late in the game, Messi's pinpoint effort from beyond the box found the upper corner of the net in the 87th minute. It reduced the deficit to one and set the Herons up for a remarkable finish to the game. Here is the free kick below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The game started with Philadelphia dominating, as Quinn Sullivan presented them with an early lead with his goal in the 7th minute. Tai Baribo added to their lead on the eve of halftime (44'). Inter Miami responded in the second half with Tadeo Allende powering his header into the net in the 60th minute. Baribo, once again, scored in the 73rd minute to restore the Union's two-goal lead.

Lionel Messi's free kick was his first in the 2025 MLS season, and it sparked life into the Herons. His display did not end there, though. In stoppage time, he helped set up Telasco Segovia, who leveled the score in the 95th minute, securing their stunning comeback.

Ad

This outcome leaves Inter Miami sixth in the Eastern Conference table. However, the comeback has given them a morale booster going into their encounter with CF Montreal on May 28 at Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi could return to Camp Nou on loan spell: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly making moves to sign Lionel Messi on loan, in a bid to coax the Argentine legend back to Camp Nou for one final farewell. Club president Joan Laporta is leading the charge, with plans for the 37-year-old to return for a short time (via Football365).

Ad

The club would like Messi to say goodbye to fans who were deprived of the opportunity during his surprise departure in 2021. Messi is signed through to December 2025 with Inter Miami. Although there were plans to extend the deal, they were shelved over contract terms, but further negotiations are expected.

Meanwhile, Miami co-owner David Beckham will allegedly refuse a loan transfer for the time being, although sources indicate it is re-negotiable in 2026. Barcelona's offer is motivated by a wish to provide Messi with the befitting send-off at the recently refurbished Spotify Camp Nou. The club believe his return would make life giant media headlines and allow fans the closure they desire.

About the author
Nnanna Mba

Nnanna Mba

Twitter icon

Nnanna is a European and international football journalist who has been covering news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda for around 5 years. A keen interest in reading and football since an early age, watching games at local stadiums with family paved the way for him to take up the sport professionally.

Nnanna’s favorite club is English team Bolton Wanderers because he witnessed Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha's play for them between 2002 and 2006. His favorite footballer is Ronaldinho due to the Brazilian's love for the sport and admires Pep Guardiola for redefining football tactics. As a former literature student, Nnanna reckons that the best way of connecting with the readers is to add a bit of empathy in his writing, and relies on trusted websites like Transfermarkt and WhoScored for his articles.

Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy in 2022 is Nnanna’s favorite FIFA World Cup moment, and also follows Major League Soccer due to the diminutive Argentine. He strongly believes that Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland could be the next two superstars in the same light as legendary pair Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

When not writing, he likes to play Football Manager and other simulation games.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nnanna Mba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications