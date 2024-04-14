[Watch] Lionel Messi scores stunning goal as Inter Miami defeat Kansas City 3-2

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi was on the scoresheet for a second successive league game, taking his tally for the season to seven goals. The Herons ended a run of poor form by claiming a narrow 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, April 13, in front of a packed stadium.

A historic crowd gathered in Kansas, with over 72,000 fans at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Messi for the first time. The Argentine great did not disappoint, scoring a brilliant goal and creating another to lead his side to victory.

Messi came off the bench to score in his side's 2-2 draw against Colorado Rapids on April 6 as he made his return from a hamstring problem. He then followed it up with an assist in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal defeat to Monterrey on April 10.

Lionel Messi made a second successive start for the Herons against Sporting Kansas City, and he added another goal to his name. The goal showcased his extraordinary ability as he received a pass from David Ruiz before firing the ball into the top corner from 25 yards out.

The 36-year-old helped his side end their poor run of form and sent them back to the summit of the Eastern Conference. Inter Miami lost Jordi Alba to injury late in the game, which slightly soured their victory.

Lionel Messi stars for Inter Miami in narrow win

Lionel Messi marked his first league start since March 2 as he led Inter Miami to a 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City. The 36-year-old scored a goal and provided an assist, with Luis Suarez also getting on the scoresheet.

Familiar defensive failings cost the Herons in the opening exchanges as Erik Thommy capitalised to fire home a sixth minute opener for Kansas City. Messi then provided a brilliant assist in the 18th minute, finding Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gomez, who slotted home the equaliser.

Messi scored his brilliant goal six minutes into the second half before German winger Thommy netted his second of the night for Kansas City (58'). But Suarez was on hand to score the winner in the 71st minute, taking his MLS tally to six goals.

