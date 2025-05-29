WATCH: Lionel Messi scores stunning goal from outside the box to give Inter Miami lead in 4-2 win vs Montreal

Lionel Messi found the net for the second game in succession for Inter Miami, scoring their opener from outside the box against Montreal CF. The diminutive Argentine star scored a brace to help the Herons claim a vital 4-2 victory over their fellow MLS side.

Ad

With his side in need of inspiration, Messi provided a moment of genius to put them on the path to success in the game. Sergio Busquets provided the assist for the goal in a similar fashion to that assist from 14 years ago against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. He played a simple pass to the 37-year-old and stepped out of the way for him to weave his magic, and Lionel Messi curled an effort in off the woodwork.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Messi's goal in the 27th minute put his side ahead for the first time in three games and laid the template for the win. He would go on to set up his side's second goal before finding the net himself with an impudent dink in the 88th minute to put them 4-1 up.

Despite his side's poor form, Lionel Messi has now scored eight goals and provided three assists in only 12 MLS games this term. With three goals in his last two games, the former Barcelona man is finding his best form just in time for the FIFA Club World Cup, which will begin next month.

Ad

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez star for Inter Miami in big win

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were the driving forces for Inter Miami as they returned to winning ways in the MLS. The Herons recorded a brace from both of their attacking stars as they claimed a 4-2 win over Montreal CF.

Fresh from scoring a free-kick in their last game against Philadelphia Union, Messi opened the scoring with a fine drive from outside the box after 27 minutes. He then turned provider for Luis Suarez in the 68th minute, setting the Uruguayan up to end his four-game drought in front of goal.

Ad

Boosted by his goal, Suarez needed just three minutes to score his second of the game and put Inter Miami 3-0 up. Dante Sealy pulled one back for Montreal in the 73rd minute before Suarez returned Lionel Messi's favour by setting him up to make it 4-1 in the 88th minute.

Victor Loturi scored for Montreal in added time but the win was already Inter Miami's, as they claimed a first win in five games. They lost the trio of Jordi Alba, Gonzalo Lujan, and Tomas Aviles to injury in the first half of the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More