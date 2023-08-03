WATCH: Lionel Messi scores a superb goal in the 7th minute for Inter Miami against Orlando City in the Leagues Cup

In a captivating ongoing Leagues Cup fixture between Inter Miami and Orlando City, Lionel Messi proved once again why he is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time. With a stunning goal for the team in pink, Messi continues his remarkable run in America.

The moment of brilliance came when Robert Taylor found Messi making a decisive run into the Orlando box. With exquisite finesse, the Argentine ace received a perfect chip pass and controlled the ball effortlessly with his chest. Without a moment's hesitation, he executed a flawless volley from point-blank range, sending the ball soaring into the back of the net.

It could hardly be stopped by the goalkeeper, as can be seen in the video below:

What sets Lionel Messi apart, and perhaps his most underrated skill, is his ability to disappear in plain sight. On the crucial play, he seemed to navigate through a sea of defenders and emerged unmarked right in front of the six-yard box. It was a masterclass in deception and tactical awareness, leaving the Orlando players befuddled and unable to react in time to stop him.

Inter Miami fans will hope the Argentine legend can aid them to secure the win and push them further in the Leagues Cup.

Rob Taylor playing at Inter Miami with Lionel Messi: A dream come true

For Rob Taylor, a former player of non-League Lincoln City, the surreal dream of playing alongside Lionel Messi has become a thrilling reality. The 28-year-old Finland international joined Inter Miami last year, never imagining that he would be sharing the pitch with the iconic seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Their partnership was on full display during Inter Miami's dominant 4-0 victory over Atlanta last week, when both players got on the scoresheet with a couple of goals each. Taylor even set up Messi for one of his goals before unleashing a thunderous strike himself.

Reflecting on this incredible journey, Taylor expressed his awe and gratitude to be playing alongside the Argentine maestro.

"It's a dream come true. I've watched him play all my life at the highest level, and now, to play with him and to be in the same team as him is crazy. You watch him train and play every day and try and learn from him. His decision-making is unbelievable - I can't see him doing a wrong decision at all during the game or training, so you just want to try and learn," he told SkySports.

Rob Taylor will hope he can continue to thrive while playing alongside Lionel Messi. The privilege of learning from one of the sport's all-time greats will undoubtedly propel the 28-year-old's career to new heights.