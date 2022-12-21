WATCH: Lionel Messi welcomed by fans at his home in Rosario after guiding Argentina to FIFA World Cup win

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi returned home to Rosario after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup and was welcomed by scores of fans.

The Albiceleste beat France 4-2 on penalties as the sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw after 120 minutes, with Messi scoring twice from open play while also converting his spot-kick in the shootouts.

He became the third captain in his nation's history, after Daniel Passarella and Diego Maradona, to guide Argentina to a World Cup title, while also settling the 'GOAT' debate.

Messi and the triumphant Argentine squad returned to Buenos Aires on Monday night, with fans thronging on the streets to catch a glimpse of the winners as they paraded through the city on an open-top bus.

This is how Messi was received minutes ago at his home in Rosario. 🗣️ “Thank you Lio, Thank you Lio.” https://t.co/wWROPZkm9l

Following another parade in the capital during the day, Messi returned to his hometown of Rosario, where jubilant fans waited for him outside his home.

In a clip that's being circulated on social media, the 35-year-old can be seen arriving in a car with chants of "Thank you Leo, Thank you Leo" reverberating around the place.

Tucked away in his Audi, Messi was seen sitting next to his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, who was driving through the crowd with security personnel grappling to keep up with them.

With seven goals, including two in the finals, and three assists in the tournament, Messi was phenomenal for Argentina throughout their campaign, whilst also picking up the Golden Ball for being the World Cup's best player.

Lionel Messi cemented his 'GOAT' legacy with FIFA World Cup glory

Lionel Messi poses with the Golden Ball award.

With the FIFA World Cup finally in the bag, Lionel Messi has won every possible major trophy in his club and career, cementing his status as the greatest player of all time.

The 35-year-old had long been touted for a legendary status in the sport, and over the years, kept chipping away in the annals of the sport with massive accomplishments.

However, nothing beats winning the World Cup and with Messi now getting his hands on the trophy too, there's nothing left for him to win, although we could see him play for a few more years before the Paris Saint-Germain star finally decides to hang up his boots.

