WATCH: Liverpool loanee Neco Williams is denied goal of the season contender by crossbar

Liverpool loanee Neco Williams came close to scoring a goal of the season contender only to be denied by the crossbar during Fulham's win over Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

The 20-year-old joined the Championship leaders from Liverpool in January to gain more first-team action with Trent Alexander-Arnold holding down the right-back spot at Anfield.

The Welshman has been a mainstay in Marco Silva's side since the move and came close to scoring his first goal for the Cottagers on Saturday in audacious fashion.

You can watch the attempt below:

Neco Williams @necowilliams01 3 pts, clean sheet🤝 It’s alright keeps I was just playing crossbar challenge3 pts, clean sheet🤝 It’s alright keeps I was just playing crossbar challenge😅🎯3 pts, clean sheet🤝 https://t.co/Tzrqj8GDzu

With the game at 2-0 Fulham broke out following pressure from Blackburn and Williams saw Thomas Kaminski off his line.

He then sent a lob from the defensive side of the pitch all the way towards Kaminski's goal, only to be denied by the crossbar.

Fulham went on to win the game and continued their fine form, which has seen them as runaway leaders in the second-tier of English football this season.

Does Neco Williams have a long-term future at Liverpool?

Alexander-Arnold is having yet another fine season

Williams' future will come under the spotlight at the end of the season when he returns to Anfield from Fulham.

His performances for the Cottagers since joining have been highly praised, with the defender contributing two assists in six games since the move.

The question arises as to whether he will be a regular fixture for Jurgen Klopp in the future.

Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to flourish on the right-hand side of Liverpool's defense and at the age of just 23 seems to be the permanent right-back for the Reds for many years to come.

Williams' versatility, however, could be key to his future at the Premier League giants.

The Welshman has experience playing at right-back, defensive midfield and even on the left hand side of Liverpool's defence.

With club captain Jordan Henderson at the age of 31, James Milner at 36 and Fabinho at 28, perhaps Williams' future could lie in the middle of the park for Klopp's side.

But the Reds have always been in the market for top-profile signings and have most recently been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Fichajes reports Klopp as being an admirer of Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence, which further casts doubt on Williams' future at the club.

Should Fulham be promoted to the Premier League, perhaps Williams will be used as a makeweight in a move for the Cottagers' Fabio Carvalho, who has been heavily linked with Liverpool.

