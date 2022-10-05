WATCH: Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold answers his critics in style by scoring stunning free kick against Rangers 

Trent Alexander-Arnold went some way to answering his critics by scoring a superb free kick for Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League against Rangers on Tuesday (4 October).

The Reds went into the game under fire after a stuttering start to the season, having drawn their most recent Premier League clash 3-3 at home to Brighton. But they came out all guns blazing on Tuesday against last season's UEFA Europa League finalists.

Jurgen Klopp switched up his formation to create a more attacking side for the clash at Anfield. They had the opportunity to take the lead in the seventh minute with a free kick 25 yards from goal.

Alexander-Arnold stepped up.

He pinged the ball perfectly into the top left corner, giving Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor no chance.

The strike would have been a sweet relief for Alexander-Arnold, who has faced severe criticism for his displays this season. He has been consistently called out for his defensive frailties and lapses in concentration.

His misery was compounded when he didn't play a minute for England during the recent international break. But on Tuesday, he showed everyone what he can do on the field.

Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Trent Alexander-Arnold has scored six direct free-kick goals in all competitions, more than any other Liverpool player in this period.

World class Trent Alexander-Arnold free kick cements dominant Liverpool display

The Scottish giants had no answer for the Reds, with the hosts having 70% possession during the first half. Liverpool went into the break up 1-0.

Liverpool didn't allow Rangers any sort of escape from their own defensive third, with Alexander-Arnold being allowed to make superb passes throughout the game.

Jurgen Klopp's side appear determined to answer their critics after their slow start to the campaign. They are currently placed ninth in the Premier League with only 10 points from seven games. They also face an uphill task to win their Champions League group after losing 4-1 at Napoli on the opening matchday.

One concern for the Merseyside club was the performance of Darwin Nunez, with the Reds' record signing missing several big chances. But if Alexander-Arnold can find his form, that will be some solace for fans as the Reds try to find their way out of the quagmire they find themselves in.

Gary Neville explains how Trent Alexander-Arnold can improve his game to become one of the all-time greats

