WATCH: Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah surprises newly-wed couple by crashing wedding photo while on international duty

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has gifted a lucky couple a lifetime memory by posing for their wedding photo while away on international duty with Egypt.

Salah has established himself as a Liverpool icon since joining them from AS Roma in 2017. He has been pivotal to the club's domestic and European success in recent seasons.

However, the former Chelsea forward is more than an icon in his homeland of Egypt. Being one of the most famous personalities hailing from Misr, he is considered a hero by the people of the country.

It is worth noting that the 29-year-old is currently away on international duty with the Pharaohs. Egypt are scheduled to host Niger in a friendly at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria today (September 23).

Salah will be keen to give the Egyptian fans a treat when he steps out on the pitch later today. However, it appears he did not want to wait until matchday to make someone's day as he surprised a newly-wed couple on their wedding day.

The couple were celebrating their special day and having their wedding taken like any other newly-weds. They, however, happened to be staying at the same hotel where the Pharaohs are stationed.

Incidentally, Salah happened to pass the couple as they were having their wedding photos taken. He decided to make their day by posing for a quick snap before carrying on with his responsibilities.

Watch the video, posted on Twitter by @mosalahking11, here:

The Liverpool number 11 can be seen wearing Egypt's training kit in the video. Having gifted the newly-wed couple a memorable moment on their special day, he will now be looking to impress for his national team later today.

Liverpool's Salah has not had much joy on the pitch this term

The winger appears to be in good spirits as he prepares to take on Niger with Egypt today. However, it is worth noting that he has not had much joy on the pitch so far this season.

Liverpool have made an underwhelming start to their 2022-23 season, and so has the forward. He has scored four goals and provided three assists in matches across all competitions for the Reds, but has largely struggled for form.

The Egyptian's poor run of form has also affected the Merseyside-based club's results. Jurgen Klopp's side currently sit eighth in the Premier League with nine points, having drawn three and lost one of their six matches so far.

