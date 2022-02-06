WATCH: Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott scores delightful goal on return from injury

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott marked his return from injury with a stunning goal in the Reds' FA Cup 3-1 win over Cardiff City.

The fourth round FA Cup game against the Blue Birds was Eliott's first competitive match since September. The 18-year-old had suffered a serious ankle injury during Liverpool's Premier League trip to Leeds United five months ago.

The forward came on for Naby Keita in the 58th minute, and looked sharp despite being sidelined for months. Elliott capped his return to action by scoring the Reds' third goal of the afternoon.

He got on the end of a cross from Andrew Robertson, and found the back of the net with a low finish. The 18-year-old has now opened his account for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Having produced a brilliant performance on his return from injury, Elliott will now look to re-establish himself as a regular for the Reds. The Englishman started three of their first four Premier League games before suffering an injury setback.

Liverpool progress in FA Cup

Jurgen Klopp's side dominated Cardiff City in the first-half, but struggled to find a breakthrough. However, they found their rhythm in the second half, opening the scoring through Diogo Jota in the 53rd minute.

Japan international Takumi Minamino doubled the lead for the Merseyside-based club 15 minutes later. Winter arrival Luis Diaz set up the goal for the former Red Bull Salzburg forward.

Harvey Elliott then completed the scoring for the Anfield outfit. Cardiff scored a consolation goal, with Rubin Colwill netting in the 80th minute, but it was too little too late.

With their 3-1 victory over Cardiff, Liverpool have booked their place in the fifth round of the competition, where they will face Norwich City in March. Apart from Elliott and Diaz's cameos, Thiago Alcantara also made his return from injury against Cardiff. The Spaniard had been sidelined since December.

The Reds will now look to continue their momentum when they face Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday. Star forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are expected to be available for selection against the Foxes.

Both men will contest the AFCON 2022 final on Sunday night, when Salah's Egypt take on Mane's Senegal.

