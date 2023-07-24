WATCH: Luis Diaz scores stunning goal to give Liverpool lead against Greuther Furth in pre-season friendly

Colombian winger Luis Diaz conjured up a moment of magic to hand Liverpool a first-half lead in their friendly against German second-tier team SpVgg Greuther Furth.

The two teams clashed in a pre-season friendly at the MS Technologie Arena at Friedengrund, Germany, on Monday (July 24). In the 22nd minute of the contest, Diaz picked up a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold on the edge of his own area.

He jinked his way past a defender before somehow carving out space for a shot with two defenders on him. The winger, having found some separation, instantaneously curled an effort with his right foot that found the bottom corner with pinpoint precision.

Liverpool's official Twitter handle posted the video of Luis Diaz's goal shortly after it went in with the caption:

"What a goal from Luis Diaz 🔥"

Apart from his goal, Diaz also completed 18 of his 19 passes and made a tackle, while winning two ground duels and a foul, before being substituted at half-time. The aforementioned strike was his first in this preseason.

It will certainly fill him with confidence after an injury-filled 2022-23 season. Diaz, 26, played only 21 times across competitions for Liverpool, recording five goals and three assists. He suffered a knee injury in October last year that kept him out of action until April this year.

Liverpool and Greuther Furth played out 4-4 draw after Luis Diaz's stunning opener

Luis Diaz's goal midway through the first half seemed to put Liverpool on course for a second consecutive preseason victory. The Reds defeated Karlsruher SC 4-2 in their opening friendly match.

However, Greuther Furth responded brilliantly to equalize in the 47th minute through Julian Green. Darwin Nunez, who replaced Diaz at half-time, netted three minutes later before scoring again in the 59th minute to put Jurgen Klopp's side 3-1 up.

Greuther Furth refused to submit to the Premier League giants' pressure, though, and made it 3-2 through Lukas Petkov in the 67th minute. Petkov then assisted Armindo Sieb seven minutes later to draw his side level.

The duo combined again in the 77th minute, with Sieb scoring past third-choice keeper Marcelo Pitauga to put the German side 4-3 up. However, their joy was cut short in the 89th minute as Nunez assisted fellow half-time substitute Mohamed Salah, who brought Liverpool level as the game ended in a draw.