WATCH: Luis Suarez rolls back years with incredible run and finish to help Inter Miami double their lead in 2-2 draw vs Palmeiras

Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez scored an impressive goal in his team's 2-2 FIFA Club World Cup draw with Brasileiro Serie A side Palmeiras on Monday (June 23) at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
Tadeo Allende broke the deadlock inside 16 minutes before former Barcelona man Suarez rolled back the years with a blistering run and finish, reminiscent of his heydays, to put the Herons two goals to the good midway through the second half.
Receiving the ball in the Palmeiras half, Suarez dribbled past two defenders to burst into the box before firing a left-footed effort past the rival custodian. Here's the video of the Uruguayan's run and finish:
However, Palmeiras responded through Paulinha and Mauricio in the final 10 minutes to force a share of the spoils to win the group, ahead of the Herons on goal difference, with both sides qualifying for the Round of 16. Porto (2) and Al Ahly (2) finished third and fourth, respectively, in Group A to bow out.
The runner-up finish in the group means Lionel Messi and Co. now run into Group B and reigning UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain for a place in the quarter-finals. The Argentine's reunion with his former side is scheduled on Sunday (June 29) at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
How has Luis Suarez fared for Inter Miami this season?
Veteran Inter Miami forward Luis Suarez is in the midst of a solid 2024 season. In 24 games across competitions, he has struck nine times - including the aforementioned goal against Palmeiras - and also provided 10 assists.
With his strike against the Brasileiro Serie A, Suarez joined his teammate Messi, with six overall goals in the FIFA Club World Cup, just one behind all-time top-scorers Cristiano Ronaldo and the late Pele.
The Uruguayan also played a role in the first goal against Palmeiras, setting up Allende's first-half opener, before getting on the scoresheet himself after the break. Javier Mascherano's side will hope that the veteran striker continues that form this weekend against red-hot PSG, coming off a quadruple, including their maiden Champions League title.