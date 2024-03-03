WATCH: Luis Suarez scores first ever MLS goal for Inter Miami during game against Orlando City

Luis Suarez served up a timely reminder of his quality for Inter Miami with a terrific performance and goals in the Florida derby against Orlando City. The Uruguayan striker scored his first goals in Inter Miami colours to send a strong message to his crirics.

Named in the starting XI for the third successive game, Suarez needed just four minutes to score his first MLS goal. The Uruguayan striker expertly fired home at the near post after Julian Gressel played a ball square into his feet.

Expand Tweet

The goal by Luis Suarez set the Herons on their way to a 5-0 win, with the striker notching another goal and assist along the way. Lionel Messi also scored twice in the game for Gerardo Martino's side in front of their fans at the Chase Stadium.

Inter Miami began recruiting midway through 2023 when they employed former Barcelona manager Gerardo Martino. Following his arrival, the club targeted multiple former Barcelona stars, and Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba all joined in the summer of 2023.

The MLS side showed ambition when they moved to sign Luis Suarez once his contract with Gremio ended. The 37-year-old arrived on the back of an MVP-winning season in Brazil, where he scored 26 goals in 53 appearances, while also providing 17 assists.

Suarez scored once in pre-season in his side's 4-3 defeat to Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup before netting his first competitive strike for his new team yesterday.

Luis Suarez helps Inter Miami dominate Orlando

Inter Miami and Orlando City were given an early meeting this season, with the Florida derby fixed for Matchday Two. The match was very one-sided, with the home side playing very dominant football throughout.

Suarez opened the scoring with a fine shot in the fourth minute before expertly adding another one seven minutes later. The striker then turned provider, laying an assist for Robert Taylor to score his side's third goal.

Lionel Messi scored twice in the second half, first a calm finish following a rebound, and second, a fine header to seal the result. Inter Miami remain atop the league standings

Messi has taken his tally for the season to three goals and an assist in just three appearances, while Luis Suarez has two goals and two assists to his name.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here