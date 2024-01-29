WATCH: Luis Suarez scores first goal since joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, but Al-Hilal 3-1 up at half-time

Striker Luis Suarez opened his account for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the friendly against Al-Hilal in Riyadh on Monday (January 29).

Alexander Mitrovic and Abdullah Al-Hamdan put the Saudi Pro League leaders two goals in front after just 13 minutes before the Herons pulled one back through their new signing, Suarez in the 34th minute.

Having arrived on a free transfer last month, the former Barcelona man drew blanks in the goalless draw at El Salvador and the 1-0 loss at FC Dallas but was on the scoresheet against Al-Hilal.

Tapping home at the far post after receiving the ball from a teammate in the box, Suarez is off the mark for his new side. Here's the video of the Uruguayan's maiden strike for Miami:

However, the visitors were pegged back. Michael restored Al-Hilal's two-goal lead in the 44th minute as the hosts went to the break 3-1 up.

Jorge Jesus' side are in imperious form, having won their last 20 competitive games, keeping 17 clean sheets, including the last four.

Luis Suarez thrilled to start new chapter with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez is one of the game's premier strikers, enjoying a successful career with top European clubs like Ajax, Liverpool and Barcelona.

The Uruguyan formed a lethal partnership with Lionel Messi during his six-season stay at the Camp Nou, scoring nearly 200 goals, winning the continental treble and four La Liga titles.

After a productive spell at Brazilian side Gremio, Suarez reunited with Messi at Inter Miami. The 36-year-old said (as per MLS website) that he's ready for the 'new challenge):

“I’m very happy and excited to take on this new challenge with Inter Miami. I can’t wait to get started, and I’m ready to work to make the dream of winning more titles with this great club a reality. I’m optimistic about what we can achieve together with our shared ambition."

Coming off a 26-goal 2023 season with Gremio, Suarez will hope to hit the ground running when Messi and Co. open their new MLS campaign on February 22 against Portland.