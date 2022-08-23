Watch: Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial tells ball boy to slow down and waste time against Liverpool

A video of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial gesturing a ball boy to waste time has emerged online from their game against Liverpool.

The Red Devils secured a 2-1 win over their arch-rivals at Old Trafford on Monday (August 22). Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford's goals in each half secured United's first three points of the season.

Manchester United were 2-0 up after 53 minutes in the match.

Liverpool toiled hard to score and managed to pull one game through Mohamed Salah with nine minutes remaining. United were under pressure from a determined opposition as they look to secure their lead.

The Red Devils used various tactics to kill time during the latter stages of the game. Bruno Fernandes started it off by not giving the ball back to the Liverpool players after they pulled a goal back.

Another tactic to waste time was used by Martial, who gestured to the ball boy not to give him the ball straightaway for a throw-in.

A video of the same can be viewed below:

Martial was introduced as a second-half substitute for Anthony Elanga in his first appearance of the season. The Frenchman missed the opening two games of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Martial made an instant impact on the proceedings as he provided an assist for Rashford's goal in the second half.

The former AS Monaco forward is likely to be Manchester United's leading forward going into the 2022-23 season. The France international showed great promise in pre-season, scoring three goals and will be higher on Erik ten Hag's pecking list.

This is perhaps bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to leave the club before the end of the transfer window. However, if a move does not materialize, Ronaldo could see reduced game time over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Manchester United climb up the Premier League table at Liverpool's expense

Manchester United have opened their account in the league following their win against Liverpool. Prior to Monday night's game, the Red Devils were in the relegation zone following two defeats from their two opening games.

Erik ten Hag's side, however, have now climbed to 14th in the standings with their win. It also takes them above Liverpool in the table. The Reds have just two points from their two draws and are still winless in the Premier League.

Manchester United will now face Southampton in the league on Saturday, 27 August.

