Watch: Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo ignores Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher's handshake at Old Trafford

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo completely blanked Jamie Carragher's offer for a handshake when the Portuguese was warming up ahead of his club's fixture against Liverpool on August 22.

Ronaldo was named on the bench for the crucial clash as manager Erik ten Hag opted to start with Anthony Elanga for tactical reasons.

While warming up ahead of the clash, the Portuguese icon noticed his former Manchester United teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane doing their media duties with Sky Sports.

Ronaldo came to meet the duo as he exchanged a few words and shook hands with them.

Carragher, who was also present alongside Neville and Keane, offered to shake hands with Ronaldo. However, the Portuguese icon snubbed the former Liverpool defender as he was in no mood to have an exchange with his rival team's former player.

Here's what Carragher laughingly stated after the five-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to training:

"Totally blanked me."

United enjoyed a good game at home as the Red Devils picked up their first points of the season with a 2-1 win against Liverpool.

They were lively from the start, with Elanga having the chance to put his team on the front foot when Fernandes found him in space. However, hitting the post was the best that the youngster could do.

It wasn't long before United found a breakthrough. Jadon Sancho kept his composure inside the box to dazzle Milner and Allisson before slotting his team's first goal.

Ten Hag brought in Anthony Martial at half-time, who provided the assist for United's second goal, scored by Marcus Rashford.

Mohamed Salah managed to put one back for the visitors in the 81st minute. However, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez kept the defensive unit organized to see off the victory.

Are Manchester United finally back on track?

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Manchester United certainly had a much better game than their previous two outings. Their season got off to a calamitous start after consecutive defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

However, their performance against the Reds might be a sign of better things to come. They looked solid defensively and were thoroughly effective on the breaks.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have had a wary start to their league campaign. Hence, the Red Devils shouldn't make much out of their win and should rather focus on building on it.

They will next face Southampton away from home on August 27.

